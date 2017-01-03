Lucas Perez goal for Arsenal at Bournemouth 'pure class' - Wenger

English Premier League: Lucas Perez (75') Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal

The FC panel discuss Arsene Wenger's tactics against Bournemouth that saw Arsenal come back from a three-goal deficit.

Arsene Wenger hailed Lucas Perez's first Premier League strike as an "exceptional goal of pure class."

Perez hammered home a sumptuous volley from Olivier Giroud's flick over the defence as Arsenal rallied for a last-gasp 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsenal trailed 3-0 on the hour at Dean Court before Giroud laid on goals for Alexis Sanchez and Perez -- then headed the equaliser in the second minute of added time.

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in a £17 million deal in August and claimed his first Premier League goal on his seventh appearance in the competition at Bournemouth.

"Perez came on and had an exceptional game," Wenger said. "I think Perez scored an exceptional goal of pure class."

Giroud's third goal in as many games salvaged a point for an Arsenal side that had been lacklustre for a first hour when Bournemouth took advantage.

Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser put the Cherries 3-0 up before Arsenal started their comeback with 20 minutes to play.

Giroud toasted his equaliser with a scorpion kick celebration that referenced his acrobatic strike in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Despite admitting "mixed feelings" on a draw that leaves Arsenal trailing league leaders Chelsea by eight points, Wenger still found time to praise his side's attacking threat.

"All our players are important," said Wenger. "I said before that Giroud can score important goals and he's done that again.

"Because when we play into the box he's dangerous. And Perez too.

"Giroud again scored because we dominated and he can score a header. Look, we have mixed feelings after a game like that.

"Of course we wanted three points, we got only one, but when you are 3-0 down after 70 minutes you take a point as well."