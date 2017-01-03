Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/4 
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details

 By Ian Holyman
Arsenal try to play perfect football too much - William Gallas

Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.
Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.
The FC panel discuss Arsene Wenger's tactics against Bournemouth that saw Arsenal come back from a three-goal deficit.

William Gallas has told his former club Arsenal they need to abandon their ambition of playing "perfect football" if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal dropped two potentially vital points as they were held 3-3 at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and it could have been worse as the Gunners were 3-0 down before producing a breathtaking comeback in the final 20 minutes.

They have now picked up just one point from their last three away games, leaving them fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea, who play Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Gallas, 39, who spent four years at Arsenal, told SFR Sport manager Arsene Wenger needs to move away from his philosophy and teach his team to scrap for points on their travels.

He said: "When you play away from home, you have to be ready physically and mentally. Sometimes, Arsenal want to play perfect football too much.

"Sometimes you have to say, 'No, stop.' You have to be solid at the back, reply physically, and after that you impose your style of play. And unfortunately with Arsenal, it's not like that."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

