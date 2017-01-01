Olivier Giroud goal left Arsenal players with jaws dropped - Alex Iwobi

Steve Nicol was unimpressed by Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick, but says it was still better than Henrikh Mkhitaryan's.

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal, as well as Arsenal's overall performance.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey recounts his in-net perspective of Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal.

Olivier Giroud's scorpion-kick goal against Crystal Palace left even his Arsenal teammates with their jaws dropped, according to midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Giroud's acrobatic backheel flick in his side's 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday has become an instant classic, with Arsene Wenger naming it among the best Arsenal goals ever scored, while Iwobi has said his teammates could hardly believe what they had witnessed.

"I have never seen a better goal than that live. A lot of people were coming in with their mouths open like this," Iwobi told told Arsenal's official website, mimicking a jaw-dropping expression.

Olivier Giroud's goal against Crystal Palace was one to remember.

"They couldn't believe it. They were all congratulating him but it was only half-time. At the end of the game we could say well done, Oli."

Giroud himself attributed the goal to "maximum luck" after the game, and Iwobi said he had never seen anything like it from an Arsenal player before.

"We have some special players and you do see the odd crazy thing but nothing like that has ever happened in training," Iwobi said.

