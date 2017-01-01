Arsenal's Arsene Wenger: Difference in rest for Chelsea 'unbelievable'

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Emil Forsberg

LIVE: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Wenger: Rest for Chelsea 'unbelievable'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal must win to keep title hopes alive

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
ArsenalArsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Arsene Wenger's five favourite Arsenal goals

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Allardyce targets three signings

English Premier League
Read

Giroud scored goal of 2017 already - Cech

Arsenal Ian Holyman
Read

Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Prem more than two-horse race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which scorpion was better?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: 33 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wenger: Giroud goal was art

English Premier League
Read

Giroud: Scorpion kick was luck

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Giroud's scorpion kick leads Arsenal vs. Palace

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read

'Exceptional' Iwobi lacking goals - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Mariner judges both scorpion-kick goals

English Premier League
Read

Top four key for Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Hennessey reflects on Giroud wonder goal

English Premier League
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger: Difference in rest for Chelsea 'unbelievable'

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal, as well as Arsenal's overall performance.

LONDON -- Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League's holiday fixture schedule, calling it "absolutely unbelievable" that leaders Chelsea get more rest than other teams.

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday just two days after hosting Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, while most teams that played on Saturday also had games on Monday. However, Chelsea -- who are nine points ahead of the third-place Gunners -- were given three days' rest between Saturday's win over Stoke and Wednesday's key clash at Tottenham.

"It is, in 20 years, the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front," said Wenger, who took the Arsenal job in 1996. "The difference in rest periods is absolutely unbelievable."

Wenger's situation is made worse by Mesut Ozil's illness and short-term injuries to Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs that forced all three out of Sunday's 2-0 win over Palace and could limit his ability to rotate the squad unless they recover quickly. However, Arsenal were boosted by the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from a hamstring problem, and the midfielder could be among a handful of changes to Wenger's starting XI at Bournemouth.

Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin and Shkodran Mustafi could also start after being on the bench against Palace.

"We go now into another game in 48 hours with a big handicap in our fixtures, and I have to try to find some fresh legs," Wenger said.

Sam Allardyce was dissatisfied with his club's carelessness with the ball in Crystal Palace's defeat to Arsenal.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce also complained about the tight scheduling, saying that "I don't know who does the fixtures, but he really needs sacking."

Wenger, however, said there was no point in complaining to the Premier League as it's the TV rights holders who select the games they want to broadcast live.

"Honestly, I don't know any more if the Premier League masters the fixtures," Wenger said. "We have sold the rights to the television for a lot of money so we have to accept that the television chooses the games.

"But I must say on that front, some teams have a bit more luck than others. We are privileged in our job, we get a lot of money to play football and it is part of it. But sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.