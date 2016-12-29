Previous
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger: Mesut Ozil goal-scoring record will keep on improving

Paul Mariner says if Arsene Wenger wants Mesut Ozil to change the way he's playing, he needs to tell him during matches.

LONDON -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said Mesut Ozil's improved goal-scoring rate will only continue to get better.

Ozil has struck nine times this season -- eclipsing his previous best for the club -- and is regularly getting into more scoring positions than in his first three seasons with the Gunners.

And Wenger told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace: "I still think there is a gap between his potential finishing and the way he finishes.

"In training he finishes much better than in the games, and I'm convinced that his percentage of finishing will go up in the coming months.

"He can have a huge contribution to the team not only through his passing but also through his finishing."

The Germany international playmaker's scoring form has in part been attributed to his partnership with Alexis Sanchez, who has set up all five of his Premier League strikes so far.

Wenger said Ozil had also "improved his commitment" and was sometimes unfairly criticised for his workrate.

"Physically he works much harder than people think he does," the manager added. "And personally I believe he creates more chances for himself than ever before because he runs more in behind.

"He works hard but he had one or two games this season where he was criticised. But if you look at the whole contribution through the season, it's been absolutely fantastic."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

