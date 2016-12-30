Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny in Egypt squad for African Nations Cup

Mohamed Elneny could miss up to five weeks of action for Arsenal.

Arsenal have confirmed that Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny will miss at least four games while on international duty at the African Nations Cup.

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that Elneny will leave for the tournament on Monday, the day after Arsenal's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

"He will be in the squad against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day but after he will leave us to play for Egypt," Wenger told the club website.

Egypt's first match is on Jan. 17, while the seven-time champions conclude the group phase on Jan. 25.

That means Elneny will miss at least the league games against Bournemouth, Swansea and Burnley, along with the FA Cup match against Preston North End.

If Egypt make it all the way to the final on Feb. 5, it would also rule Elneny out of matches against Watford and Chelsea.