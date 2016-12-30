Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Next
ArsenalArsenal
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Shkodran Mustafi back in Arsenal squad but Kieran Gibbs out vs. Palace

Shkodran Mustafi
Shkodran Mustafi has returned to full fitness following a hamstring injury.

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be fit for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace, handing Arsenal a big injury boost going into 2017.

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that Mustafi "is back in normal training and he will be back in the squad" for the home game against Palace, marking his return from a hamstring injury that ruled him out for three weeks.

It will be welcome news for the Gunners, who are undefeated with Mustafi in the lineup since his arrival from Valencia in August but lost two consecutive Premier League matches without him against Everton and Manchester City.

However, left-back Kieran Gibbs will miss Sunday's game with a knee problem he sustained during Monday's win over West Brom.

"From the last game, I think we lose Kieran Gibbs. It's not big damage to his knee but he has inflammation and I don't think he will be available," Wenger told the Arsenal website, adding that Theo Walcott remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could possibly return from a minor hamstring injury that ruled him out of the West Brom game, with Wenger saying the winger is expected back in normal training on Saturday.

Wenger also said Danny Welbeck "is doing well in training, so we have plenty of options," indicating that the England forward could be back in the squad sooner than expected.

Welbeck only recently returned to full training after having knee surgery in May, but Wenger has previously said he will need more time to regain full match fitness.

