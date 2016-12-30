Shkodran Mustafi back in Arsenal squad but Kieran Gibbs out vs. Palace

Shkodran Mustafi has returned to full fitness following a hamstring injury.

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be fit for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace, handing Arsenal a big injury boost going into 2017.

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that Mustafi "is back in normal training and he will be back in the squad" for the home game against Palace, marking his return from a hamstring injury that ruled him out for three weeks.

It will be welcome news for the Gunners, who are undefeated with Mustafi in the lineup since his arrival from Valencia in August but lost two consecutive Premier League matches without him against Everton and Manchester City.

However, left-back Kieran Gibbs will miss Sunday's game with a knee problem he sustained during Monday's win over West Brom.

"From the last game, I think we lose Kieran Gibbs. It's not big damage to his knee but he has inflammation and I don't think he will be available," Wenger told the Arsenal website, adding that Theo Walcott remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could possibly return from a minor hamstring injury that ruled him out of the West Brom game, with Wenger saying the winger is expected back in normal training on Saturday.

Wenger also said Danny Welbeck "is doing well in training, so we have plenty of options," indicating that the England forward could be back in the squad sooner than expected.

Welbeck only recently returned to full training after having knee surgery in May, but Wenger has previously said he will need more time to regain full match fitness.