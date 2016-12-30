Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez: I wish I could have played with Thierry Henry

Steve Nicol and Alexis Nunes debate the loan system after Arsene Wenger's latest comments on stockpiling players.

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez wishes he could have played alongside Gunners legend Thierry Henry, saying that "as a partnership we would do great together."

Sanchez has drawn comparisons to Henry this season after flourishing as a centre-forward for Arsenal, with 14 goals for the campaign so far.

And like many fans, Sanchez enjoys thinking of what might have happened if he had had the chance to line up next to the club's all-time leading scorer.

"I would like to have played with Henry," Sanchez told Arsenal's weekly membership newsletter. "He could score, play one-twos with you, pass the ball, hold it. He had a huge repertoire and great vision too. I like playing with players with such a panoramic vision."

Like Henry, Sanchez is a mobile forward who can drive at defenders from outside the area, while also possessing great finishing skills in the box.

Alexis Sanchez has hit 14 goals for Arsenal this season.

Sanchez has 56 goals for Arsenal so far, halfway through his third season at the Emirates Stadium, but remains some way behind Henry's club record of 228.

And the Chile international says that it would probably be Henry doing most of the scoring were they to play alongside each other.

"I think as a partnership we would do great together," Sanchez said. "We would be constantly moving, going up and down, coming and going. I would have loved playing with Henry.

"He was more of a scorer than I am. I think I would assist him for every goal he would score. I'm more into passing and he is a great goal scorer."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.