Arsenal's Hector Bellerin can be one of the world's best right-backs - Lauren

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Bellerin can be one of world's best right-backs - Lauren

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Should the Ox leave Arsenal for Liverpool?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Debuchy unhappy Utd move was blocked

Arsenal Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool target January deal for the Ox

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

How do you fix the loan system?

English Premier League
Read

Jury remains out on Jack Wilshere

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Why Arsenal should keep Gibbs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Loan system needs changing

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Giroud says limited Arsenal chances 'tough'

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Hero Giroud shows his value as a Plan B

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Wenger understands Giroud frustration

English Premier League
Read

Koscielny: Arsenal must be ready to fight

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

The incredible, unlucky Prem contenders

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Why January offers hope for Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ogden: Chelsea's title rivals still have hope

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Burley: Arsenal fans are a bit soft

ESPN FC TV
Read

Wenger hopeful Arsenal rejoin title race

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Highlights
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin can be one of the world's best right-backs - Lauren

Steve Nicol and Alexis Nunes debate the loan system after Arsene Wenger's latest comments on stockpiling players.
Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has backed Hector Bellerin to become one of the best right-backs in the world.

Lauren, Arsenal's right-back during the club's 2003-04 "Invincible" season, has been impressed with Bellerin's performances in the position in recent campaigns.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Gunners' top players over the last two years and was recently rewarded with a six-year contract extension.

"I think Hector is world class. He's still young and we don't have to inflate his head, but he's a very, very good player," Lauren told Arsenal's official website.

"If he carries on that way, he will become one of the best right-backs in the world, definitely."

Lauren made more than 240 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team between 2000 and 2006, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.