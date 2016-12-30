Arsenal's Hector Bellerin can be one of the world's best right-backs - Lauren

Steve Nicol and Alexis Nunes debate the loan system after Arsene Wenger's latest comments on stockpiling players.

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has backed Hector Bellerin to become one of the best right-backs in the world.

Lauren, Arsenal's right-back during the club's 2003-04 "Invincible" season, has been impressed with Bellerin's performances in the position in recent campaigns.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Gunners' top players over the last two years and was recently rewarded with a six-year contract extension.

"I think Hector is world class. He's still young and we don't have to inflate his head, but he's a very, very good player," Lauren told Arsenal's official website.

"If he carries on that way, he will become one of the best right-backs in the world, definitely."

Lauren made more than 240 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team between 2000 and 2006, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.