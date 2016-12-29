Wenger: Loan system needs changing to stop clubs stockpiling players

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Jury remains out on Jack Wilshere

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Why Arsenal should keep Gibbs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Loan system needs changing

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Giroud says limited Arsenal chances 'tough'

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Hero Giroud shows his value as a Plan B

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Wenger understands Giroud frustration

English Premier League
Read

Koscielny: Arsenal must be ready to fight

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

The incredible, unlucky Prem contenders

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Why January offers hope for Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ogden: Chelsea's title rivals still have hope

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Burley: Arsenal fans are a bit soft

ESPN FC TV
Read

Wenger hopeful Arsenal rejoin title race

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Highlights
Read

Match-winner Giroud 'a fighter' - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Giroud rescues Arsenal's title challenge

The Match Mattias Karen
Read
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud gives Arsenal the lead late

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal miss chance right at net

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Wenger: Loan system needs changing to stop clubs stockpiling players

While Arsenal earned a hard-fought win, Craig Burley says Arsenal fans still may be a bit soft.
Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for the loan system to be overhauled, saying the tendency of some clubs to stockpile dozens of players who only get sent out on temporary deals is "one of the big problems of the modern game."

The comments made to the Arsenal Magazine are an apparent swipe at Chelsea, who have 38 players out on loan this season -- compared to 13 for Arsenal -- and have been criticised in the past for "warehousing" players who do not get a chance in the first team.

Asked whether having such a high number of loanees is healthy for football, Wenger said: "It is one of the big problems in the modern game. You've invested a lot of money into players because we're paying more and more money, and then at the age of 20 you don't usually get much money for any of the players, so the reflex is to stockpile the players. That's not right.

"When you look at the number of loans that happen here and there, the whole system has to be thought about again because we have two kinds of solution in there. The first is to continue developing players, the second step is just to make sure your investment is safe -- that's not the right way to think about it but it's the natural reflex for the clubs."

Wenger said a possible solution could be to allow Premier League clubs to own part of a lower-division team and use it as a feeder club, or to simply limit the number of players they can have on the books.

"The way a youth team is organised now is that all the best young players go to the richest clubs, which is where they have fewer chances to develop, so you have to make sure the system shares out the best young players equally," Wenger said.

"It's difficult because the development of the players depends on the concentration of the good players. The more good players you have together, the more chance they have of becoming even better players."

Arsene Wenger is not a fan of how some clubs use the loan system to their advantage.

However, Wenger also added that going on loan can be vital to the development of young talents, singling out Ashley Cole (to Crystal Palace in 2000) and Jack Wilshere (to Bolton in 2010) as the most successful examples during his Arsenal tenure.

"These are two players who became internationals and made huge careers after going out on loan," he said. "At the time I sent them out, the competition here was too high, but they came back ready to play and then developed very quickly after that loan spell. You have many examples like that."

Wilshere is on loan again this season at Bournemouth to get back to playing regular football after two seasons largely ruined by injuries.

Aside from young academy players, Arsenal have also sent players including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and forward Joel Campbell out on loan rather than selling them.

And Wenger agreed that a loan move can sometimes be used to avoid losing a player altogether.

"That is the most difficult part of it," he said. "The level of the Premier League has gone up, the requirements are much higher and, because everybody has a different speed of maturing, sometimes the boy is 20 years old and he's still not playing. You think, 'This boy has arrived here at the age of nine, we have taken care of him for 10 years and now for six months, while he has to wait for a first-team chance, you're in danger of losing him completely.'

"As a manager, that's something difficult to swallow because you worry about him and think 'his destiny is here, not somewhere else.' That's a very difficult situation. On the other hand, you do not want to spoil his future because you've forced him to stay here and he only has a 10 percent chance of playing. That's the difficultly for me as a manager, having to make these kinds of decisions."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.