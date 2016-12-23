Arsenal's Giroud makes first Premier League start of season vs. West Brom

Former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner feels Arsenal's high expectations are just right for the club.

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner reveals his list of the top 10 goals in the Premier League in 2016.

Paul Mariner says if Arsene Wenger wants Mesut Ozil to change the way he's playing, he needs to tell him during matches.

Arsene Wenger discusses the criticism aimed at Mesut Ozil ahead of Arsenal's Premier League match against West Brom.

The FC TV panel discusses Mark Ogden's Premier League team of the 2016 calendar year.

Olivier Giroud was named in the starting XI for Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time this season for Monday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Giroud, 30, was given an extended preseason following his involvement in France's run to the Euro 2016 final in the summer, and was subsequently only used as a substitute in domestic matches for the Gunners.

However, manager Arsene Wenger brought the striker back into the first team for the Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger named an attacking lineup that also featured Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi following consecutive defeats to Everton and Manchester City in his side's last two games that saw them slip down to fourth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.