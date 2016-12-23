Arsenal's Giroud makes first Premier League start of season vs. West Brom
Olivier Giroud was named in the starting XI for Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time this season for Monday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.
Giroud, 30, was given an extended preseason following his involvement in France's run to the Euro 2016 final in the summer, and was subsequently only used as a substitute in domestic matches for the Gunners.
However, manager Arsene Wenger brought the striker back into the first team for the Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Wenger named an attacking lineup that also featured Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi following consecutive defeats to Everton and Manchester City in his side's last two games that saw them slip down to fourth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
