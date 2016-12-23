Arsenal's Giroud makes first Premier League start of season vs. West Brom

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Giroud makes first league start of season

Arsenal ESPN staff
Wenger: I can handle 'excessive reactions'

Arsenal PA Sport
Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Game Details
WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Christmas wishes for Prem clubs

ESPN FC TV
Wenger downplays effects of contract delay

Arsenal PA Sport
Mariner: Wenger must talk to Ozil

ESPN FC TV
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Are Arsenal's expectations too high?

English Premier League
The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight

International
Wenger: I don't understand festive fixture schedule

Arsenal PA Sport
Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

English Premier League Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Does Ozil deserve criticism?

English Premier League
Wenger understands Oscar move

English Premier League
Wenger: Ozil must work hard like others

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Danny Welbeck

Welbeck back, no January signings planned

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Alexis Sanchez reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez starring but "same old Arsenal"

Report Card: Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Emmanuel Eboue Arsenal

Eboue: 'I wanted to kill myself' over ban

Arsenal ESPN staff
Arsenal's Giroud makes first Premier League start of season vs. West Brom

Former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner feels Arsenal's high expectations are just right for the club.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner reveals his list of the top 10 goals in the Premier League in 2016.
Paul Mariner says if Arsene Wenger wants Mesut Ozil to change the way he's playing, he needs to tell him during matches.
Arsene Wenger discusses the criticism aimed at Mesut Ozil ahead of Arsenal's Premier League match against West Brom.
The FC TV panel discusses Mark Ogden's Premier League team of the 2016 calendar year.

Olivier Giroud was named in the starting XI for Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time this season for Monday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Giroud, 30, was given an extended preseason following his involvement in France's run to the Euro 2016 final in the summer, and was subsequently only used as a substitute in domestic matches for the Gunners.

However, manager Arsene Wenger brought the striker back into the first team for the Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger named an attacking lineup that also featured Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi following consecutive defeats to Everton and Manchester City in his side's last two games that saw them slip down to fourth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

