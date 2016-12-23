Arsene Wenger: I can handle 'excessive reactions' from Arsenal fans

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Giroud makes first league start of season

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Wenger: I can handle 'excessive reactions'

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Christmas wishes for Prem clubs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Wenger downplays effects of contract delay

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Mariner: Wenger must talk to Ozil

ESPN FC TV
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Are Arsenal's expectations too high?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight

International
Read

Wenger: I don't understand festive fixture schedule

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

English Premier League Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Does Ozil deserve criticism?

English Premier League
Read

Wenger understands Oscar move

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Ozil must work hard like others

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Danny Welbeck

Welbeck back, no January signings planned

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez starring but "same old Arsenal"

Report Card: Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read
Emmanuel Eboue Arsenal

Eboue: 'I wanted to kill myself' over ban

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger: I can handle 'excessive reactions' from Arsenal fans

Former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner feels Arsenal's high expectations are just right for the club.
Paul Mariner says if Arsene Wenger wants Mesut Ozil to change the way he's playing, he needs to tell him during matches.
The FC crew share their Christmas wishes for teams around the Premier League.
Arsene Wenger discusses the criticism aimed at Mesut Ozil ahead of Arsenal's Premier League match against West Brom.
The FC TV panel discusses Mark Ogden's Premier League team of the 2016 calendar year.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he feels "immune" to the more extreme criticism levelled at him from the club's fans when the team is going through a poor run of results.

The Gunners have dropped off the Premier League title pace after two successive defeats to Everton and Manchester City, but Wenger has vowed to not be distracted by "excessive reactions" as he bids to close the nine-point gap on leaders Chelsea - starting with their home match against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

"We have gone the way that if you have five candidates to be elected Prime Minister you organise the vote one Sunday and people will elect one," Wenger said.

"You organise a vote for the next Sunday and you might elect somebody else. That's where we are today and we have to live with that and the excessive reactions.

"What you want in life is to focus on what you want to achieve and give the maximum to achieve it and question yourself always. That's part of our job.

"Fortunately we live in a country where everybody has a freedom to have an opinion. And we have to respect that. But we have to live with what we want to achieve and how we want to do it.

"I feel immune to that. I'm not immune to critics. But immune to excessive reactions, yes.

"I've been long enough in the job to put that into perspective as part of people who love the club that are really disappointed on Monday morning and get their frustration out. We have to live with that.

"It doesn't mean they are not ready to change their mind if we don't win the next game."

Wenger shuns football punditry, saying he is "more focused on just trying to be honest and sincere" than concocting any deflection strategies in the event of an Arsenal defeat.

The Frenchman admitted Premier League "stress" can make or break the modern footballer - but insists his squad can bind together to find form.

"I've seen many players fail because they did not have resistance to stress," the Frenchman said.

"It's not easy to walk out sometimes in a hostile atmosphere and perform at your best. We are usually educated to it slowly.

"Everybody responds individually to that (the mood of a crowd). Some are more affected than others.

"I believe what is important is the strength you find inside and you respond inside the club to be united inside the dressing room.

"The strength you can find. There's a special thing happening for a football player in the dressing room.

"I spoke with (David) Beckham about that recently. I asked him, 'Do you miss it?'. He said, 'Football I can play every day, I'm invited in all the charity games, but I miss the dressing room, that kind of being together for something together.'

"Fighting together, that's what you miss. That helps them to get over it.

"You do not go in the season and have no disappointment. We have just lost two games. Of course it's tough but (Manchester) City didn't win for six, Tottenham for four or five, Manchester United as well; all the teams go through that.

"It's the teams who respond well together who have the most successful season. It's part of it.

"In 20 years I had very few seasons where you start on the motorway and you finish on the motorway with no car in front of you."

null

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.