Dinamo Zagreb
Benfica
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Eintracht Frankfurt
Internazionale
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Slavia Prague
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Zenit St Petersburg
Villarreal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Arsenal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Napoli
FC Salzburg
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Krasnodar
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Chelsea
Dynamo Kiev
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
By Adriana Garcia
Messi returns to Argentina squad for March friendlies, Aguero left out

With his counterparts struggling to find the back of the net, the FC crew believe the onus is on Lionel Messi to lift Barcelona against Real Madrid.
Alejandro Moreno examines Barcelona's reliance on Lionel Messi after he scored his 50th career hat trick in a win at Sevilla.

Argentina have received a major boost ahead of the Copa America with the return of captain Lionel Messi to the squad after an eight-month absence.

The Barcelona star had taken a sabbatical following the Albiceleste's defeat to eventual winners France in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup and was not included in Lionel Scaloni's previous selections.

Scaloni has named Messi and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, also included for the first time since last summer's tournament, in his 31-man roster for this month's friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain of Chelsea have been passed over again by Scaloni as was Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.

Scaloni has not selected Aguero or Higuain since he replaced former coach Jorge Sampaoli after the World Cup.

Aguero tops the Premier League scoring charts with 18 goals in 25 league appearances.

Higuain scored his third league goal in his fifth league start for Chelsea in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Icardi, who is in the middle of a contract dispute with Inter Milan and has not played for the Nerazzurri since Feb. 8, has been dropped.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who like Icardi scored his first international goal in Argentina's last game of 2018, a 2-0 win over Mexico on Nov. 21, is included up front alongside Messi, Atlanta United's Gonzalo Martinez, Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, uncapped River Plate's Matias Suarez and Boca's Dario Benedetto.

There is no room for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, with Scaloni having called up uncapped Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso, Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

Defensa y Justicia pair Domingo Blanco and Lisandro Martinez are among the new names in the squad, as are Club America midfielder Guido Rodriguez, Boca Juniors midfielder Ivan Marcone.

Scaloni has also called up uncapped River defender Gonzalo Montiel and Racing Club midfielder Matias Zaracho.

Argentina take on Venezuela on March 22 at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium before facing Morocco four days later at the Grand Stade in Tangier.

The Albiceleste have been drawn in Group C of the Copa America with Colombia, Japan and Ecuador. Brazil will host the tournament, which will start on June 8.

Complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Agustin Marchesin (Club America), Juan Musso (Udinese) and Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors).

Defenders: German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Renzo Saravia (Racing Club), Lisandro Martinez (Defensa y Justicia).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Guido Rodriguez (America),Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Roberto Pereira (Watford), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Matias Zaracho (Racing Club), Ivan Marcone (Boca Juniors), Domingo Blanco (Defensa y Justicia), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Angel Correa (Athletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Dario Benedetto (Boca Juniors), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Matias Suarez (River), Gonzalo Martinez (Atlanta United). 

