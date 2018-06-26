Diego Maradona treated by paramedics after showing middle fingers as Argentina win

Mark Ogden believes Argentina's late win has followed suit of a pulsating World Cup so far and feels their match with France could also become a classic.

Argentina legend Diego Maradona was treated by paramedics at the World Cup stadium in St Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday after watching his former team secure a dramatic victory over Nigeria.

Video posted online showed the enigmatic Maradona, who had been expressive throughout the game from his mid-level seat, requiring help to return to the adjoining luxury box.

A photograph showed paramedics treating the 57-year-old in the box. Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that he was checked for low blood pressure but was later able to leave the area walking under his own power.

South American television network TeleSUR, for which Maradona has been filming a show during the World Cup, later posted a photo of Maradona and said he was about to board a flight to Moscow.

Maradona, Argentina's hero at their title-winning World Cup in 1986, had been a common sight on FIFA's cameras throughout the game and celebrated Argentina's winning goal in the 86th minute by showing an obscene gesture with both hands.

Maradona had something to say about Argentina's win: pic.twitter.com/JMH14db7JG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 26, 2018

Argentina were staring at elimination in the group stage before Marcos Rojo volleyed home the winner, sparking mass celebrations among the crowd.

Maradona leaned over a railing and displayed his middle fingers while cursing at those below him. The camera feed, which is controlled by the tournament organisers, quickly cut away.

It was the second time this month that middle fingers were shown on camera at the World Cup, after singer Robbie Williams flipped off the cameras while singing in the opening ceremony before the first game.

Argentina would have been eliminated with a draw, but the win allowed them to finish second in Group D, and Lionel Messi and co will go up against France in the round of 16 on Saturday.