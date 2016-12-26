Olivier Deschacht not facing court after betting on Anderlecht matches

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
LIVE 78'
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Olivier Deschacht Anderlecht

Deschacht not facing court after betting on Anderlecht

Anderlecht Ian Holyman
Europa: Man United to play St Etienne

Europa League ESPN staff
AnderlechtAnderlecht
MainzMainz
6
1
FT
Anderlecht fans arrested in Germany

UEFA Europa League Stephan Uersfeld
MainzMainz
AnderlechtAnderlecht
1
1
FT
Game Details
Europa: Zlatan lifts United, Inter fall again

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
QPR bring in Anderlecht's Sylla

Transfers PA Sport
Landing Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele would be a huge coup for Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

Watford sign striker Okaka from Anderlecht

Watford PA Sport
Tielemans denies speaking to Mourinho

Transfers Mark Rodden
It was not a happy homecoming for Anderlecht's Steven Defour in his return to Standard Liege.

Burnley sign Defour for club-record fee

Transfers Mark Rodden
It was not a happy homecoming for Anderlecht's Steven Defour in his return to Standard Liege.

Defour set to undergo Burnley medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
UCL: Shakhtar out; Monaco, Celtic advance

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Defour wants move after insults from fans

Transfers Mark Rodden
UCL: Shakhtar open with win; Ajax draw

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Marseille sign Anderlecht's Leya Iseka on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Anthony Vanden Borre Anderlecht

Vanden Borre joins Montpellier on loan

Montpellier PA Sport
Chelsea reach UEFA Youth League final

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, 19, has been one of the top performers in this season's UEFA Youth League.

UEFA Youth League stars to watch

UEFA Youth League Tor-Kristian Karlsen
Arsenal U17s win ABN AMRO Future Cup

Read

Najar: I don't want to go back to Belgium

Anderlecht Mark Rodden
 By Ian Holyman
Olivier Deschacht not facing court after betting on Anderlecht matches

Olivier Deschacht Anderlecht
Olivier Deschacht is a former Belgium international.

Anderlecht defender Olivier Deschacht will not have to go to court for having bet on his own club's matches.

The former Belgium international claimed his account had been used by his brother to place the bets, which were all on Anderlecht to win.

"On the basis of the elements gathered, it has been decided to transmit the case to the Betting Commission," a court statement read, as reported by La Derniere Heure.

By passing on the case to the Betting Commission, the court has closed its investigation into the matter.

Deschacht, 35, who has been with Anderlecht since 1997, could now face a fine.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

