Olivier Deschacht not facing court after betting on Anderlecht matches

Olivier Deschacht is a former Belgium international.

Anderlecht defender Olivier Deschacht will not have to go to court for having bet on his own club's matches.

The former Belgium international claimed his account had been used by his brother to place the bets, which were all on Anderlecht to win.

"On the basis of the elements gathered, it has been decided to transmit the case to the Betting Commission," a court statement read, as reported by La Derniere Heure.

By passing on the case to the Betting Commission, the court has closed its investigation into the matter.

Deschacht, 35, who has been with Anderlecht since 1997, could now face a fine.

