Algeria call up Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer for ANC

Arsenal academy midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been called up to Algeria's African Nations Cup squad as a late injury replacement.

The 19-year-old Bennacer has just one cap for Algeria, having represented France at youth levels before switching allegiances last year, but he was called up to replace the injured Saphir Taider just a few days before Algeria's tournament opener against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Bennacer joined Arsenal from Ligue 2 side Arles in 2015 and has made just one senior appearance for the Gunners, coming on a substitute in last season's League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been a regular with Arsenal's under-23 team this season, and joins Arsenal teammate and Egypt international Mohamed Elneny in playing at the African Nations Cup.

Algeria will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B of the tournament.

