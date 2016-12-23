Algeria call up Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer for ANC

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Algeria call up Arsenal's Bennacer

Algeria Mattias Karen
Read
Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez, Mane, Aubameyang battling for award

Blog - Football Africa Ian Holyman
Read

Mahrez: Ballon d'Or placing 'is a dream'

Leicester City Ian Holyman
Read

Mahrez win BBC's African player of the year

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Yaya Toure left off African award shortlist

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

CAF: Moses, Mikel score as Nigeria win

World Cup Qualifying - CAF ESPN staff
Read

Algeria's Belaili has ban reduced to two years

Algeria Associated Press
Read
Adam Ounas Bordeaux

Ounas included in Algeria squad

Algeria Colin Udoh
Read
Noel Le Graet 151116

French FA boss calls for Algeria friendlies

France Ian Holyman
Read
Neymar

2016 Olympics men's football preview

Olympics ESPN staff
Read

2016 Olympics men's football full squad lists

Olympics ESPN staff
Read
Nigeria celebrate

Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria drawn together

World Cup Qualifying - CAF Associated Press
Read

Setif thrown out of African Champions League

Algeria Associated Press
Read
SeychellesSeychelles
AlgeriaAlgeria
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Itumeleng Khune

Who will be Africa's over-age players?

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read
Mexico's Olympic gold could be a steppingstone prior to success in Brazil.

Olympic Games men's football draw

Olympic Games ESPN staff
Read

ANC: Nigeria can't qualify after Egypt loss

African Nations Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read

ANC: Salah saves Egypt draw at Nigeria

African Nations Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read
Tottenham's Nabil Bentaleb has helped Algeria reach the second round of the World Cup.

Spurs' Bentaleb out six weeks for surgery

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

FIFA bans three Algerian players worldwide

Algeria
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Algeria call up Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer for ANC

Ismael Bennacer has played regularly for Arsenal's under-23 side this season.

Arsenal academy midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been called up to Algeria's African Nations Cup squad as a late injury replacement.

The 19-year-old Bennacer has just one cap for Algeria, having represented France at youth levels before switching allegiances last year, but he was called up to replace the injured Saphir Taider just a few days before Algeria's tournament opener against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Bennacer joined Arsenal from Ligue 2 side Arles in 2015 and has made just one senior appearance for the Gunners, coming on a substitute in last season's League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been a regular with Arsenal's under-23 team this season, and joins Arsenal teammate and Egypt international Mohamed Elneny in playing at the African Nations Cup.

Algeria will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B of the tournament.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.