Why Bob Bradley failed at Swansea City

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

Bob Bradley's tenure at Swansea City lasted just 85 days. All told, it wasn't very good. Only 11 games after taking over the club, Bradley leaves it more or less where he found it, staring relegation dead in the face. When he walked through the door, Swansea were tied for 17th place after seven games. They had four points, more than only Sunderland and Stoke. Now, they sit tied for 19th, equal with Hull City for the fewest points in the league. Whoever takes the reins after Bradley will be facing every bit the daunting task that he did, only with eleven fewer games to turn things around.

