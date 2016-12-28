The incredible, unlucky Premier League contenders

Manchester United have started to find their stride in the Premier League. FC's Craig Burley credits Jose Mourinho.

The Premier League's traditional Boxing Day slate of games was not a particularly riveting affair. There were no marquee matchups on tap, and among the eight games, the closest thing to an upset was either Burnley squeaking out a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough or perhaps West Ham sticking it to Swansea 4-1 in South Wales. Not exactly the stuff commemorative highlight reels are made of.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United were the top six sides in action, and they all won against weaker opposition. That's not surprising. What is surprising is just how often that's been happening. It's been overshadowed by Chelsea's immense winning streak at the top of the table, but quietly the entire top six of the Premier League has been beating up on everybody else. Chelsea might be on a record-setting pace, but everybody else is close behind.

...