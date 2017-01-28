Pellegrino thanks Alaves players for Copa del Rey 'gift' against Celta Vigo

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
0
0
LIVE 5'
Game Details
Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino

Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for 'gift'

Alaves ESPN Staff
AlavésAlavés
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Diego Godin

Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
La Liga: Nasri misses penalty, Sevilla draw

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Lowe: Celta Vigo and Alaves target Copa final

Copa del Rey Sid Lowe
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
AlavésAlavés
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Argentine coaching trio vie for Copa glory

Copa del Rey Graham Hunter
Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Diego Godin

Deyverson, Atletico's Godin in spitting row

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
La Liga: Atletico frustrated, Villarreal win

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Atletico Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Simeone: 'Normal' to face Barca in Copa

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Alaves' Theo: Loyalties lie with Atleti

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Arda Turan and Koke

Barca face Atletico in Copa del Rey semis

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
AlavésAlavés
AD AlcorconAD Alcorcon
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
La Liga: Ramos brace halts Madrid's skid

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Ranieri confident Ulloa will stay

Transfers PA Sport
Ulloa submits transfer request - reports

Leicester City PA Sport
Celta goal vs. Real

Copa: Celta stun Real as Ronaldo gets start

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

Barca draw Real Sociedad in Copa quarters

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Luis Suarez

Copa: MSN magic as Barca beat Bilbao

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Pellegrino thanks Alaves players for Copa del Rey 'gift' against Celta Vigo

Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino
Mauricio Pellegrino has taken Alaves to their first-ever Copa del Rey final.

Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino saluted his players for securing a first Copa del Rey final appearance in the club's history after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 on Wednesday.

The first leg of the tie ended goalless in Vigo last week and a goal eight minutes from time in the second leg by substitute Edgar Mendez was enough to seal a final spot for the 2001 UEFA Cup finalists.

"I have a great satisfaction with what these guys have given me," Pellegrino said.

"This final is a gift from the team, and particularly given this is our first year in La Liga after so many seasons down [in the lower tiers].

"I am also very grateful to the team behind the team that comes out. This final will have the whole team focused for the rest of the league season in order for everyone to be in shape when that match arrives."

They now go against Luis Enrique's Barcelona for a shot at making history and Pellegrino is eager to pit his wits against the latter who is a close friend of his off the pitch.

"He helped me a lot when I arrived in Spain and I keep great memories of that on a personal level," he said. "On the pitch there will be rivalry, but on a personal level I really appreciate him.

"It's going to be a very difficult game and tomorrow we will start thinking about it.

"It will be against one of the best teams in the world and we'll try to make sure everyone is better [in terms of fitness] for that game."

