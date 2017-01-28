Pellegrino thanks Alaves players for Copa del Rey 'gift' against Celta Vigo

Mauricio Pellegrino has taken Alaves to their first-ever Copa del Rey final.

Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino saluted his players for securing a first Copa del Rey final appearance in the club's history after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 on Wednesday.

The first leg of the tie ended goalless in Vigo last week and a goal eight minutes from time in the second leg by substitute Edgar Mendez was enough to seal a final spot for the 2001 UEFA Cup finalists.

"I have a great satisfaction with what these guys have given me," Pellegrino said.

"This final is a gift from the team, and particularly given this is our first year in La Liga after so many seasons down [in the lower tiers].

"I am also very grateful to the team behind the team that comes out. This final will have the whole team focused for the rest of the league season in order for everyone to be in shape when that match arrives."

��Creísteis que podíais conseguirlo y lo habéis hecho. ¡Sois muy grandes, EQUIPO! No podemos estar más orgullosos #GoazenGlorioso #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/Nlu4rqY3yH - Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) February 8, 2017

They now go against Luis Enrique's Barcelona for a shot at making history and Pellegrino is eager to pit his wits against the latter who is a close friend of his off the pitch.

"He helped me a lot when I arrived in Spain and I keep great memories of that on a personal level," he said. "On the pitch there will be rivalry, but on a personal level I really appreciate him.

"It's going to be a very difficult game and tomorrow we will start thinking about it.

"It will be against one of the best teams in the world and we'll try to make sure everyone is better [in terms of fitness] for that game."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.