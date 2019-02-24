Ajax's Champions League win over Real Madrid the 'best game of football I've ever played' - Tadic

Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dusan Tadic

Tadic: Ajax's win over Real the 'best I've ever played'

Ajax Amsterdam Reuters
Read

Ajax shock Real Madrid, Spurs advance past Dortmund

UEFA Champions League
Read

Burley slams Real Madrid's 'arrogance' after UCL disgrace

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti believes Real Madrid needs 'rebuilding from the ground up'

ESPN FC TV
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
1
4
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Barca told me to knock Madrid out - De Jong

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read

Missing 'boss' Ramos hurts Madrid - Ajax coach

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read
Nicolas Tagliafico

Source: Real Madrid, Arsenal keen on Tagliafico

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Den Haag 1-5 Ajax: Ajax keep up the pressure on PSV

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Ajax get league match moved to prep for Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read
Sergio Ramos is shown a yellow card following a late foul on Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg

UEFA to investigate Ramos' intentional yellow

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read
Sergio Ramos is shown a yellow card following a late foul on Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg

Ramos could face extra ban for deliberate yellow

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Vinicius plays with no fear for Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League
Read

How Ajax played right into Real Madrid's hands

ESPN FC TV
Read
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
Real MadridReal Madrid
1
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Marcelo and Sergio Ramos

Ajax fans arrested after Madrid hotel fireworks

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Extra Time: Sterling or Salah, Rabiot's future & more

ESPN FC TV
Read
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 round of 16 draw

ESPN FC writers' round-of-16 predictions

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Heracles 1-0 Ajax: Ajax lose ground on PSV

Dutch Eredivisie
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Ajax's Champions League win over Real Madrid the 'best game of football I've ever played' - Tadic

Ajax produced a stunning 4-1 victory over the Spanish giants, while Tottenham won 1-0 away to progress to the quarterfinals.
Craig Burley says the arrogance shown at every level of Real Madrid is to blame for their current domestic and European troubles.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti predicts Real Madrid's disastrous UCL exit to Ajax will be the catalyst for major changes at the Bernabeu.

Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic said Zinedine Zidane had helped inspire what he described as the game of his life in Ajax's 4-1 drubbing of Champions League holders Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old laid on passes for Hakim Ziyech and David Neres to give Ajax an early two-goal lead at the Bernabeu then capped a virtuoso display with a thunderous finish into the top corner to make it 3-0.

"This is probably the best game of football I've ever played," Tadic told reporters after the last-16, second leg match.

- Marcotti: Why Madrid suffered their darkest night in UCL history
- Carvajal declares Real Madrid's 's--- season' over

"We beat the best club in the world. I'm very proud and I think we made a lot of people happy tonight."

Tadic, who joined the Dutch side last year after struggling for consistency in four years at English club Southampton, utterly bossed the centre of the pitch and dominated Real's midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

"Zidane was always my favourite player. Maybe I was watching too many of his clips," he added.

Ajax had been the better side in last month's first leg in the Netherlands but were beaten 2-1.

They showed no sign of an inferiority complex in the return and delivered a complete display that recalled the great Ajax team managed by Louis van Gaal who reached consecutive Champions League finals in 1995 and 1996.

Dusan Tadic
Dusan Tadic inspired Ajax to a remarkable 4-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, knocking the UCL holders out of the competition.

"This was pretty close to perfection," said beaming coach Erik ten Hag.

"Over the two matches we definitely deserved to progress to the next round. I enjoyed watching my team immensely this evening." P>Captain Matthijs de Ligt said the display would only encourage thoughts that Ajax's 24-year wait for a fifth European title might soon be over.

"It was a real team performance." he said. "The way our attackers tracked back to defend was great. We caused Bayern Munich problems, who are one of the favourites, and we have just eliminated the holders. Who knows how far we can go?"

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.