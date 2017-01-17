Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Justin Kluivert stars in Ajax debut win against PEC Zwolle

Justin Kluivert of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle.
Justin Kluivert has big footsteps to follow in at Ajax.

Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert, made his Ajax debut during a 3-1 Eredivisie win against PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Kluivert Jr., 17, replaced the injured Amin Younes in the 39th-minute when the game was goalless and was on the pitch as a Lasse Schone penalty and Hakim Ziyech brace sealed three points for Ajax.

In their official match report Ajax said: "It was a 17 year-old rookie, making his debut, who finally gave Ajax some panache as the season resumed for its second half. With Justin Kluivert, who was making his debut, coming onto the field, Peter Bosz's team finally hit its stride."

The Kluiverts became the fourth father and son combination to represent the Amsterdam club and the first since Danny and Daley Blind.

Kluivert Sr., who is now the director of football at Paris Saint-Germain, won two Eredivisie titles and the Champions League with Ajax before going on to play for AC Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV and Lille.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

