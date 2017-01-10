Riyad Mahrez brace fuels Algeria draw; Sadio Mane nets in Senegal win

Riyad Mahrez rescued Algeria from defeat to Zimbabwe.

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe in African Nations Cup Group B on Sunday night.

Mahrez, inspirational in Leicester's Premier League title success last season, scored a late equaliser as Algeria earned a point in their first match of the tournament in Gabon.

The Foxes winger had put his side in front at Stade de Franceville, but goals from Kudakwashe Mahachi and Nyasha Mushekwi, with a penalty, saw Zimbabwe lead from the 29th minute until eight minutes from time.

Mahrez shot from 25 yards and Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva should have done better as the clash finished all-square.

Algeria, the Desert Foxes, are seeking a first continental title since 1990, having failed to deliver two years ago when favourites.

And the team which can boast the talents of Mahrez and his Leicester teammate Islam Slimani, Porto's Yacine Brahimi and Nabil Bentaleb, on loan at Schalke from Tottenham, were expected to sweep aside Zimbabwe.

All seemed to be going according to plan when Mahrez curled in left-footed from a tight angle.

Zimbabwe, featuring in the tournament for the first time in 11 years and after an absence of five editions, quickly responded and within five minutes they were level.

Mahachi struck from inside the box and then Zimbabwe went in front after Mokhtar Belkhiter was booked for felling Hardlife Zvirekwi in the box. Mushekwi converted from the spot.

Mahrez's equaliser was somewhat fortuitous. His shot from range went straight through Mukuruva.

Algeria had chances to win late on, but Slimani was among those who could not find the target.

Senegal went atop Group B on Sunday.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored one and made another as Senegal beat Tunisia 2-0 to go top of Group B.

Mane scored from the penalty spot before delivering a corner from which Kara Mbodji netted.

Senegal had a 100 percent record in qualifying for the finals and are the highest ranked African team in FIFA's world rankings, at 33.

But they have one win from six matches in the last two tournaments, so few knew what to expect.

With Mane up front in a star-studded team, much is expected of Senegal, whose best finish is runners-up in 2002.

That was the year they played at the World Cup finals, with Aliou Cisse as captain. He was coach at Stade de Franceville in Gabon.

Aymen Abdennour brought down Cheikhou Kouyate as he latched on to Mane's pass. And Mane converted from the penalty spot after 10 minutes.

Senegal had a second after 30 minutes when Mane centred a set-piece and Mbodji leapt to meet it, sending in a powerful header.

Tunisia had plenty of opportunities, too, with Naim Sliti pulling the strings.

Wahbi Khazri and Ahmed Akaichi went close before Syam Ben Yousef headed wide.

Youssef Msekni had another opportunity, but time and again Tunisia were frustrated by poor finishing and the interventions of Senegal goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

Tunisia finally found the net in the 90th minute, but Msekni's strike was ruled out for offside as Senegal triumphed.