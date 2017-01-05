Previous
 By Associated Press
Gabon and Cameroon both settle for draws as ANC opens

Guinea-Bissau players celebrate their late equaliser on Saturday.

Tournament debutants Guinea-Bissau stunned hosts Gabon with a 90th-minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Nations Cup on Saturday, and Burkina Faso repeated the trick in the second match, pegging back Cameroon for the same result.

Gabon were primed to celebrate a winning start to their tournament until defender Juary Soares headed home Guinea-Bissau's goal following a free kick just as the clock hit 90 minutes.

The rank outsiders earned a dramatic point from their first-ever game at a major tournament.

"We are very, very happy," Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande said. "Now we have the motivation to go as far as possible."

The late bombshell from Guinea-Bissau at Libreville's Stade de l'Amitie silenced a Gabonese home crowd that began the game with thunderous applause for a president who was supposed to be unpopular.

Gabon's star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lifted the noise level even higher with a goal early in the second half to put the host on course for an opening-day victory.

Soares' goal came from a free kick by Guinea-Bissau's own star, Zezinho. As Soares' header sneaked into the corner of the net, he whirled away to celebrate, pursued by his exuberant teammates, and Gabon's fans fell silent.

"It's very difficult to win the first match in these tournaments," Gabon coach Camacho said. "For the next match we have to fight tooth and nail."

Issoufou Dayo scored the equalising goal for Burkino Faso.

In the opening day's second game at the same stadium, Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso despite taking the lead in the first half.

New captain Benjamin Moukandjo sent a free kick flying into the top left corner for the lead in the 35th minute, a lead Cameroon richly deserved after pouring forward for the second part of the first 45 minutes.

Christian Bassogog produced moments of wizardry on the right wing to go close twice for Cameroon, and he also burst clear of the defense and was one-on-one with goalkeeper Kouakou Koffi just before half-time. Koffi, outside of his area, stopped Bassogog in his tracks with a perfect sliding tackle.

Clinton Njie missed in front of goal early in the second half when he collected the rebound from a shot saved by Koffi.

Cameroon paid for missing their chances when Issoufou Dayo forced a header home to make it 1-1 in the 75th minute. Defender Dayo, like Guinea-Bissau's Soares, roamed forward for a set piece and claimed the equaliser.

