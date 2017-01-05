African Nations Cup to keep current format - confederation

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Gabon wary of Guinea-Bissau in ANC opener

Gabon Adriana Garcia
Read

African Nations Cup: What you need to know

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Algeria call up Arsenal's Bennacer

Algeria Mattias Karen
Read

Five players to watch in Gabon

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read

CAF should expand the African Nations Cup too

African Nations Cup Colin Udoh
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Ivory Coast 'right choice' for me - Zaha

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Kalou promotes AFCON participation

African Nations Cup
Read

Memorable African Nations Cup games

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

African Nations Cup captures imagination

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read

Kalou: We want AFCON even more

African Nations Cup
Read

Morocco's Boufal ruled out of African Nations Cup

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Premier League stars away at AFCON

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Aubameyang carrying Gabon's ANC hopes

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read

Matip left out of Cameroon ANC squad

English Premier League Ian Holyman
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Zaha named in final Ivory Coast squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Egypt back from AFCON wilderness

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read
Schalke celeb

Cameroon's Choupo-Moting retires ahead of ANC

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Afobe pulls out of ANC to focus on Bournemouth

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Hull to have Elmohamady against West Brom

African Nations Cup PA Sport
Read

Mou frustrated as Bailly joins Ivory Coast

Man United PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

African Nations Cup to keep current format - confederation

ESPN FC's Colin Udoh previews the African Cup of Nations and explains why he supports a 48-team World Cup.

The Confederation of African Football has announced the African Nations Cup will continue to be staged every two years, and will not expand the number of participants in the foreseeable future.

"It is always a contentious date from a European perspective, but not from the perspective of Africa," CAF general secretary Hicham El Amrani said on Friday.

"It has been the most successful way to develop and organise African football ... It's critical to keep it every two years if we are further develop infrastructure. The Nations Cup brings not only new stadiums but also upgrades in terms of airports, road and hotels."

The staging of the tournament has come in for criticism by leading European clubs who lose their top African players every two years. 

And while the confederation refuses to budge on the schedule, they are also opposed to the idea of following the World Cup's example and expanding from its 16-team format.

"Sixteen teams is a great format for us. We see it as a fair and consistent sporting approach. If we expanded it, only a few African countries would have the capacity to ever be able to host it, and that is not what we want," El Amrani said.

"We don't want to exclude anybody from hosting the tournament."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.