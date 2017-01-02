Wilfried Zaha says choosing Ivory Coast over England was right for him

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Ivory Coast 'right choice' for me - Zaha

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Kalou promotes AFCON participation

African Nations Cup
Read

Most memorable African Nations Cup games

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

African Nations Cup captures imagination

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read

Kalou: We want AFCON even more

African Nations Cup
Read

Morocco's Boufal ruled out of African Nations Cup

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Premier League stars away at AFCON

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Aubameyang carrying Gabon's ANC hopes

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read

Matip left out of Cameroon ANC squad

English Premier League Ian Holyman
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Zaha named in final Ivory Coast squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Egypt back from AFCON wilderness

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Read
Schalke celeb

Cameroon's Choupo-Moting retires ahead of ANC

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Afobe pulls out of ANC to focus on Bournemouth

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Hull to have Elmohamady against West Brom

African Nations Cup PA Sport
Read

Mou frustrated as Bailly joins Ivory Coast

Man United PA Sport
Read

Ivory Coast's Bailly demand annoys Mou

African Nations Cup
Read
Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal's Elneny to join Egypt on ANC duty

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Bailly: Mourinho is world's best manager

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Zaha and Bailly in Ivory Coast ANC squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Tunisia targeting AFCON success

African Nations Cup
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Wilfried Zaha says choosing Ivory Coast over England was right for him

Salomon Kalou says African football can only develop from more countries participating in the AFCON.

Deciding to play international football for Ivory Coast over England was the "right choice," according to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with the winger adding he did not regret it.

Zaha, 24, was born in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, but was raised in London starting at the age of four. He began playing in the Palace youth system at the age of 12 and has been twice capped for England in a pair of friendlies.

However, Zaha made up his mind to cap-tie himself to the country of his birth -- which will happen if he appears for the team at this year's African Nations Cup -- with Ivory Coast defending their 2015 title when the tournament kicks off in Gabon on Saturday.

"I left for England and I did not return to the country [Ivory Coast]. So I did all my schooling in my adopted country and it was most normal that I played for the England youth teams," Zaha said in an interview on the Ivorian Football Federation's website.

"For the past four years, I have had ample time to analyse my situation and to take into account the solicitations of the Ivorian Football Association.

Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has chosen to play his international football with the Ivory Coast instead of England.

"Now I have made my choice. Now I want to play with the Ivory Coast. It has been rewarding, firstly because I am proud to play for my country, then because the Ivorian selection has quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent. So I made the right choice and I do not regret it."

Zaha has already played in one friendly for Ivory Coast, a 2-1 win against Sweden on Sunday in which the Palace player set up the winner for teammate Giovanni Sio. He should be set to earn a second cap on Wednesday in a final pre-tournament friendly against Uganda.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate, who coached Zaha at the U21 level, made an attempt in December 2016 to persuade him to maintain his eligibility to play for the Three Lions.

"I want to be able to give the best of myself to the team and contribute with my teammates to winning more titles. I want to be able to offer the country a third Nations Cup, make Ivorians happy. That is my ambition in the short term. Then we need to qualify for the 2018 World Cup," Zaha said.

Ivory Coast begin Group C play against Togo on Jan. 16 and will also face Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco in a bid to reach the knockout round.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.