 By Ian Holyman
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal ruled out of African Nations Cup with injury

Sofiane Boufal will return to Southampton after picking up his injury.

Sofiane Boufal has withdrawn from Morocco's African Nations Cup squad after suffering an injury in training.

Boufal, 23, picked up the unspecified injury at Morocco's training camp in the United Arab Emirates and, according to SFR Sport, will be sidelined for up to a month.

"Sofiane Boufal has left the camp in Al Ain after examination of his injury showed he would not be capable of playing at the African Nations Cup," a Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) statement read.

The FRMF said it would announce a replacement for the Southampton midfielder at a later date.

Morocco have already lost Nice playmaker Younes Belhanda to injury ahead of the African Nations Cup, which is due to start in Gabon on Jan. 14.

Morocco, coached by Herve Renard, who led Ivory Coast to African Nations Cup victory in 2015, are due to face the holders, DR Congo and Togo in a testing Group C. They will face Finland in a friendly on Tuesday before heading to Gabon.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

