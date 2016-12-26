Nice and Morocco's Younes Belhanda suffers toe injury ahead of ANC

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
LIVE 78'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Younes Belhanda

Belhanda suffers toe injury ahead of ANC

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read
Diafra Sakho celebrates his goal for West Ham United against Manchester United.

Sakho out for six to eight weeks injured

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Matip could avoid sanction for ANC snub - lawyer

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read

How much will Liverpool miss Mane?

English Premier League
Read

Matip has refused ANC duty - Cameroon

Cameroon Ian Holyman
Read
The Stade de Franceville will be one of the four sites during the 2017 African Nations' Cup in Gabon.

ANC venues will be ready - minister

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Bailly expects quick recovery - sources

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Matip turned down Cameroon for Liverpool

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read

Matip declines African Nations Cup chance

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Matip absence could harm Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Matip unsure on African Nations - source

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Hugo Broos

Broos can lead Cameroon to ANC glory

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read

Nigeria claim women's ANC title

Blog - Football Nigeria Associated Press
Read

ANC 2017 will not be moved - CAF

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Essam El Hadary, Egypt's evergreen icon

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read

Gervinho out 4-6 months after surgery

African Nations Cup ESPN staff
Read

Adebayor a doubt for African Nations Cup

Togo Associated Press
Read

Injured Gervinho to miss African Nations Cup

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Morocco's Renard facing 'emotional' ACN

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Ex-South Africa captain suffers heart attack

South Africa Associated Press
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Nice and Morocco's Younes Belhanda suffers toe injury ahead of ANC

Younes Belhanda
Younes Belhanda has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda's participation at the African Nations Cup is in doubt after the Morocco international broke a toe in his club's last league game of 2016.

Belhanda was sent off in the dying seconds of Nice's goalless draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday, but the former Montpellier man also suffered a fractured toe.

"Younes Belhanda is suffering from a broken toe, and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks," a statement on Nice's official website read.

It added he had "undergone medical examination on Thursday. It determined the diagnosis in a definitive manner."

Belhanda has been included in Morocco coach Herve Renard's squad for the competition, which the north African nation are due to start on Jan. 16 against DR Congo.

Morocco will then play Togo four days later and round off their Group C campaign against the reigning champions and Renard's former team, Ivory Coast, on Jan. 24.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.