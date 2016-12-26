Nice and Morocco's Younes Belhanda suffers toe injury ahead of ANC

Younes Belhanda has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda's participation at the African Nations Cup is in doubt after the Morocco international broke a toe in his club's last league game of 2016.

Belhanda was sent off in the dying seconds of Nice's goalless draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday, but the former Montpellier man also suffered a fractured toe.

"Younes Belhanda is suffering from a broken toe, and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks," a statement on Nice's official website read.

It added he had "undergone medical examination on Thursday. It determined the diagnosis in a definitive manner."

Belhanda has been included in Morocco coach Herve Renard's squad for the competition, which the north African nation are due to start on Jan. 16 against DR Congo.

Morocco will then play Togo four days later and round off their Group C campaign against the reigning champions and Renard's former team, Ivory Coast, on Jan. 24.

