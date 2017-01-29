ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
0
0
LIVE
10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Cameroon return home to hero's welcome
African Nations Cup
57 minutes ago
Related Videos
Cameroon return to hero's welcome
African Nations Cup
1 day ago
Read
Cameroon's triumph is 'a fairy tale'
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Broos: Cameroonians are impatient
African Nations Cup
3 days ago
Read
Cuper has confidence in Egypt
African Nations Cup
3 days ago
Read
Elmohamady: Egypt ready for the final
African Nations Cup
4 days ago
Read
Broos praises Cameroon squad unity
African Nations Cup
5 days ago
Read
W2W4: Egypt vs. Cameroon
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
Broos: I have a strategy for Ghana
African Nations Cup
6 days ago
Read
Ghana on alert against Cameroon in semifinal
African Nations Cup
7 days ago
Read
Will Mane suit up against Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 30, 2017
Read
Extra Time: Atleti's UCL chances
ESPN FC TV
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Duarte: We feared Tunisia's size
Burkina Faso
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Tired Tunisia bow out of AFCON
African Nations Cup
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Duarte: We'll do all we can to win
African Nations Cup
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Tunisia prepare for surprise Burkina Faso
African Nations Cup
Jan 27, 2017
Read
Plethora of issues affect Ghana training
African Nations Cup
Jan 27, 2017
Read
Egypt top Group D with Ghana win
African Nations Cup
Jan 26, 2017
Read
Mali and Uganda crash out
African Nations Cup
Jan 26, 2017
Read
African Nations Cup predictions
ESPN FC TV
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Bailly: Group stage exit difficult
African Nations Cup
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Ghana keen to maintain 100% record
African Nations Cup
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Renard: I have mixed emotions
African Nations Cup
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Camacho dismisses Gabon home advantage
African Nations Cup
Jan 22, 2017
Read
Ivory Coast face potential early exit
African Nations Cup
Jan 21, 2017
Read
Grant pleased with 'mature' Ghana victory
African Nations Cup
Jan 21, 2017
Read
When will Matip rejoin Liverpool?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 18, 2017
Read
Robson: Expect an Algeria-Senegal final
ESPN FC TV
Jan 17, 2017
Read
Ivory Coast players receive national honours
African Nations Cup
Feb 11, 2015
Read
Gyan: Ghana will come back stronger
African Nations Cup
Feb 9, 2015
Read
Grant proud of Ghana
African Nations Cup
Feb 9, 2015
Read
Highlights: Ivory Coast (9) 0-0 (8) Ghana
Ghana
Feb 9, 2015
Read