African Nations Cup has the power to capture the imagination of a continent

There is always a polemic around the African Nations Cup finals, with almost all of the complaining regarding the timing of the three-week tournament.

It remains one of the anomalies of the world game that the biennial African championship is held on dates outside of the coordinated FIFA calendar and slapped smack in the middle of the season for the European leagues in which the vast majority of footballers at the tournament now play.

But the more howling and derision from club managers, the more the Confederation of African Football (CAF) determinedly dig in their heels, refusing to entertain discussions about moving the competition to a more convenient mid-year date, when the European Championship, Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup all take place.

The frequency of the tournament is also a touchy issue -- why every two years when Europe and South America hold their championship every four? But while many frustrated club managers question whether the tournament is relevant at all, the frequency is exactly what makes it so vital.

And this is why: Resources for sport in most African countries are limited. Depressed economies mean participation at the top level of international competition for many countries is dependent on state support. To get that government money, only formal competitions like the African Nations Cup open up the coffers.

By hosting the ANC every two years, with its fullsome preliminary programme, all 53 African countries are guaranteed a steady diet of international matches. To pay for participation, keep the flag of patriotism flying and the football-mad populaces happy, most governments find the much-needed cash to help their teams pay for the travel and the other costs of competing. It is vital, particularly for smaller countries, to ensure a steady development of the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead hosts Gabon in the African Nations Cup.

The finals tournament, hosted every two years, has been a successful way of building infrastructure and the CAF have sought over the decades to use the tournament to that effect. Countries like Angola, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mali and 2017 hosts Gabon have all built stadiums specifically for the event, leaving a legacy that has greatly benefitted the game in each of these countries.

African football is still a long way off generating its own consistent revenue, due in large part to the fact that television infrastructure is under developed and the private sector in many countries is largely insignificant. No TV deals or sponsorships means football associations hardly generate their own cash, leaving them with gate takings and FIFA handouts as their only sources of revenue and remaining reliant on state treasury to bail them out.

But in recent years, the CAF have pooled the revenue that has come from expanded marketing and TV contracts for ANC qualifying matches and all African associations now get a drip of money. If that is to grow, it offers the tantalising potential of independence as well as growth for the game.

If these arguments as to why the tournament matters offer good reason, they are ultimately overshadowed by the pure passion and excitement that the ANC brings to Africa. Top players return from conquering lands far afield to strut their stuff in front of their own people, proving massive role models for the African youth -- there is hardly a kid who does not want to be Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Sadio Mane.

The ANC is by far the premium sports event on the African continent and one that keeps people riveted for three weeks. It has no equal.

The World Cup has been to the continent once before, the Olympics never have and the All-Africa Games are a complete waste of time, avoided by almost every noteworthy athlete. In this void, the African Nations Cup steps in to rightly capture African imagination, even if the football is often dour. But few rarely care amid all the anticipation and excitement.

Mark Gleeson covers African football for ESPN FC.