Egypt back from AFCON wilderness boosted by Hector Cuper leadership

Egypt, AFCON winners in 2010, are back at the tournament for the first time since the glory in Luanda.

The last image of Egypt at the African Nations Cup is a goal of simplistic beauty.

Substitute Mohamed Gedo speeds down the wing, plays an inside one-two with Mohamed Zidan and then sweeps the ball past Ghana's Richard Kingson to make it 1-0, all while running at pace.

The 85th minute strike settled the 2010 final in Luanda and won Egypt a record-breaking third successive tournament, suggesting the team were ready to dominate even at a time when world stars like Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba and Ghana's Michael Essien were galvanising their own respective national teams.

Since then, Egypt have not even qualified for the tournament, never mind been among the protagonists. A bleak run of results in qualifying has come in tandem with the political crisis of the Arab Spring, the Port Said stadium disaster and a marked decline in income for top Egyptian clubs.

Egypt fluffed their lines in the preliminaries for the 2012 finals, and were surprisingly beaten over two legs ahead of the 2013 tournament by the minnows from the Central African Republic when Bob Bradley was in charge.

They failed again ahead of the 2015 event when they finished a lowly third in their group. But after three successive disappointments, the Pharaohs head back to the finals, hoping a little Latin twist can put them back among the contenders.

Hector Cuper is among the best coaches to be appointed by an African team. His work at Valencia -- he reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001 -- made him hot property across Europe, although a move to Inter Milan did not enhance his reputation and his time as national team coach in Georgia seemed like a spell in purgatory.

But his appointment by Egypt was a clear signal of intent, primarily because the country are increasingly desperate for World Cup qualification, which has become something of feverish quest since they last appeared at the 1990 finals in Italy. Cuper's top objective is to ensure Egypt make Russia in 2018 and so far, they look well on track, top of their group after two matches.

But the Nations Cup is not far away in terms of importance and having eliminated Nigeria in the qualifiers, his team are justifiably going to Gabon with realistic ambitions.

South American coaches are something of an anomaly at the finals but there is an average of one per past tournament. Esteban Becker, an Argentine who worked as a physical fitness trainer in the lower leagues in Spain, took hosts Equatorial Guinea to the semifinals at the last edition but only once before has a coach from Latin America led a team to a tournament triumph.

Hector Cuper is the man Egypt have turned to in their bid for World Cup qualification.

That was Otto Gloria, who would have turned 100 a week before this year's tournament. Born on Jan. 9 1917, he went on to become one of the most famous Brazilian coaches of his time, best remembered as the catalyst for the emergence of Benfica as a major power in the 1950s and returning for a second spell to take them to the 1968 European Cup final.

His penultimate job was coach of Nigeria and in 1980 he led the Super Eagles to victory in the tournament they hosted. His team included the likes of Christian Chukwu, Alloysius Atuegbu, Muda Lawal and Segun Odegbami.

"Otto Gloria thought and behaved like a Nigerian," said one of his class of 1980, Ademola Adesina.

Understanding your environment, taking in the local culture and building a rapport with the players has always been key for success in African football but these days there is much less emphasis on the fatherly figure as the experienced and well prepared tactician.

That is where Cuper's priority will lie and with an Egyptian squad balanced nicely between those based outside of the country and those at top clubs like Al Ahly and Zamalek, he has solid ingredients to work with.

With Cuper you get "hard work and humility," says one of his former star charges, Gaizka Mendieta.

"Eventually that gets through to the players."

Mark Gleeson covers African football for ESPN FC.