Paris FC
Lens
11:45 AM UTC
By Reuters
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires a month before Afcon

Ghana's all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan announced his international retirement on Monday, less than a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The news followed shortly after he was removed as the national team's captain, a move more official than a shock as he'd not featured for the side in years.

Striker Gyan had not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems, and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

Despite this, he had been on track for Afcon, so the removal of the armband prompted his final move: "Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament.

"I also wish to retire from the national team permanently." The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Gyan's six World Cup goals are the most by an African player.

