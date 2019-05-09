Afcon squads: Who will be on the plane to Egypt?

The 24 qualifiers for the expanded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations are naming their 23-man squads for the showpiece tournament.

Find out below who is on the plane to Egypt, and remember that teams have until the day before their first game at the tournament to replace an injured player.

ALGERIA: TBA.

ANGOLA: TBA.

BENIN: TBA.

BURUNDI: TBA.

CAMEROON: TBA.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: TBA.

EGYPT: TBA.

GHANA: TBA.

GUINEA: TBA.

IVORY COAST: TBA.

KENYA: TBA.

MALI: TBA.

MADAGASCAR: TBA.

MAURITANIA: The squad comprises 17 foreign-based players, including forward Ismail Diakhite, who plays in Tunisia for US Tataouine. However Algeria-based forward Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani, and Abdallahi Mahmoud, who plays for Spanish club Deportivo Alaves, are only among the seven players on standby.

Goalkeepers: Suleiman Brahim (FC Nouadhibou), Namori Diaw (ASC Kedia), Babacar Diop (AS Police)

Defenders: Aly Abeid (Alcorcon), Abdoul Ba (AJ Auxerre), Diadie Diarra (Sedan), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott Kings), Bakary Ndiaye (DH El Jadida), Sally Sarr (Servette Geneva), Harouna Sy (Grenoble), Abdoul Kader Thiam (Orleans)

Midfielders: Khassa Camara (Xanthi), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Grenoble), Alassane Diop (Hajer), Abdoulaye Gaye (FC Nouadhibou), Dialo Guidileye (Elazıgspor), El Hacen El Id (Real Valladolid), Mohamed Dellah Yaly (DRB Tadjenanet)

Forwards: Souleymane Anne (Aurillac Arpajon), Adama Ba (Giresunspor), Ismail Diakhite (US Tataouine), Moulaye Ahmed Khalil (AS Gabes), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou)

MOROCCO: TBA.

NAMIBIA: TBA.

NIGERIA: TBA.

SENEGAL: TBA.

SOUTH AFRICA: TBA.

TANZANIA: TBA.

TUNISIA: TBA.

UGANDA: TBA.

ZIMBABWE: TBA.