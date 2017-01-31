Previous
 By Nicolas Anil
TMJ praises JDT for moving in right direction despite loss to Gamba Osaka

ESPN FC's John Wilkinson says JDT will lament their missed opportunity in the AFC Champions league.
Gamba Osaka eased past Johor Darul Ta'zim with a 3-0 win in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) earned the plaudits from their Crown Prince owner Tunku Sultan Ismail, whom he believes are moving in the right direction despite the 3-0 loss to a classy Gamba Osaka to in Asian Champions League (ACL) playoff on Tuesday.

"Obviously we will keep fighting for the ACL qualifiers, but to play against a team like Gamba Osaka and to see that the players are playing the football that we demand from JDT, it's an honour to me," said the royalty, also known as TMJ, via the club's Southern Tigers Facebook page.

Under freezing temperatures at the Suita City Football Stadium in Osaka, JDT did well to match their illustrious Japanese counterparts.

That was until they were dismantled in two silky Gamba moves, finished by Ademilson and Shun Nagasawa in the space of three first-half minutes.

Genta Miura planted home a thumping header in the 70th minute to kill off the game and put the 2008 champions in Group H of the tournament proper.

But TMJ was encouraged by his team's attitude and spirit, who kept their possession well and orchestrated clever link-up plays of their own, but were let down by poor finishing.

Johor Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Johor praised his team for the progress they have made over the past few years.

"They are playing the football we want, and the philosophy we want but one crucial factor is missing. Unfortunately, we did not have a striker due to the suspension of Jeronimo Barrales." he added.

TMJ -- who was also given the blessing by his father Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to run for the Football Association of Malaysia presidency in the March elections-- indicated he will add more firepower in the next transfer window.

The Southern Tigers now return to Asia's second tier AFC Cup for the third consecutive season, where they host Cambodian side Boeung Ket Angkor in their Group F opener on Feb. 21.

Myanmar outfit Magwe and Philippines'' Global FC -- who lost 6-0 to Brisbane Roar in the second ACL round qualifiers--complete the group.

The 2015 champions are once again favourites to lift the trophy, having also made the semifinals in 2016.

But before any regional commitment begins, JDT return to domestic action to face Selangor at the Larkin Stadium in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

