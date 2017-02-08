Gus Poyet rallies Shanghai Shenhua ahead of Brisbane Roar clash

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Gamba Osaka 3-0 JDT

AFC Champions League
Read

Oscar on the mark in SIPG win

AFC Champions League
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

ACL: Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG to victory

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read

Poyet rallies side ahead of Roar clash

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read
JDT

ACL: JDT eliminated after Gamba thrashing

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd chase win vs. Crown

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

ACL: JDT aim to dictate terms vs. Gamba

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Lee Dong-Gook

CAS upholds Jeonbuk Motors' ACL ban

AFC Champions League Associated Press
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan vs. JDT postponed due to ACL

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Johor Darul Ta'zim

JDT must believe against Gamba Osaka

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read

JDT fight through as Global get crushed

AFC Champions League
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

JDT can beat Gamba in ACL - coach Mora

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
Bengaluru midfielder Cameron Watson in action against Al-Wehdat during the AFC Champions League qualifier.

BFC out of AFC Champions League contention

AFC Champions League ESPN staff
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim

Safiq sparks JDT to ACL win in Thailand

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read

Borrello hits 4 as Brisbane thrash Global FC

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd score four in Cambodia

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
Bengaluru FC have to get through two extremely tough matches if they are to fulfill their CEO's ambition of qualifying for the Champions League.

Bengaluru face tough road ahead on Asian journey

India Debayan Sen
Read
Johor Darul Ta'zim

ACL: JDT 'focused' on ending Thailand jinx

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Global forward Misagh Bahadoran

ACL: Global get Brisbane info from Ramsay

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read

What next for Tampines Rovers?

Singapore S-League
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Gus Poyet rallies Shanghai Shenhua ahead of Brisbane Roar clash

Gus Poyet was named manager of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in November.

Gus Poyet has said his first game in charge of Shanghai Shenhua is a must-win encounter as they prepare to take on Australia's Brisbane Roar on Wednesday for a place in the group stage of the Asian Champions League.

Poyet will lead a team featuring new signing Carlos Tevez into the meeting with the A-League side, with the winner advancing to the tournament proper of the continental club championship later this month.

"In the whole year, we have two targets," said Poyet, who was appointed the club's head coach in November. "One is to win this game, to be in the group, and the second thing is to one is to get into the Champions League next year, so we need to get in the top three or top four.

"From there on we will see, because some people doesn't talk about the cup but I love the cup and I think the cup will always bring something special, so depending on where we are and if we go through then we will analyse.

"But the main thing right now is to get through this game and get into the group of the Champions League and to get into the top four during the year."

Tevez is expected to start his first official game for the club having netted in a friendly match against semi-professional side Sydney United in the build-up to the match, but Poyet believes he is well prepared for a difficult encounter against a side who are already well into their season.

"We have been preparing for this match for two months," he said. "Now it is time to test our preparation. The only gap between us and our opponent is that they have started the season already while we haven't. But we are in good condition, and really looking forward to this match.

"During the last two months, we have trained very hard and also had lots of training matches on different pitches, including small ones and formal ones with different teams including amateur teams and professional teams. All these are for tomorrow. I don't think there will be any significant difference between two sides except they are in season already.

"Regarding the three foreign players, I will put them in their best positions. We know the other side is not bad, but they have their weakness that we could take advantage of."

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.