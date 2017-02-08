Poyet ready to unleash Tevez

ESPN FC
Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
AFC Champions League
about an hour ago
Gamba end JDT's AFC CL dream
AFC Champions League
32 minutes ago
Read
Oscar sharp, energetic in SIPG win
AFC Champions League
49 minutes ago
Read
Gamba Osaka 3-0 JDT
AFC Champions League
2 hours ago
Read
Oscar on the mark in SIPG win
AFC Champions League
2 hours ago
Read
JDT fight through as Global get crushed
AFC Champions League
6 days ago
Read
What next for Tampines Rovers?
Singapore S-League
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Can Tampines Rovers get past Global?
AFC Champions League
Jan 20, 2017
Read
CSL offer could turn Aubameyang's head
Chinese Super League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
Can Tevez lift Asian football?
Chinese Super League
Jan 1, 2017
Read
Adelaide United face difficult AFC UCL draw
AFC Champions League
Dec 13, 2016
Read
AFC UCL draw: Tough road for A-League
AFC Champions League
Dec 13, 2016
Read
Sen: It will be a memorable day
AFC Champions League
Nov 4, 2016
Read
Highlights: Sydney FC 1-1 Shandong Luneng
AFC Champions League
May 18, 2016
Read
AFC CL: Jiangsu fall to Tokyo, Melbourne draw
AFC Champions League
Apr 6, 2016
Read
WATCH: Becamex striker's unique goal celebration
AFC Champions League
Apr 6, 2016
Read
AFC: Adelaide, Muangthong out
AFC Champions League
Feb 9, 2016
Read
Trimboli: Hoping to make our mark in the AFC Champions League
AFC Champions League
Dec 10, 2015
Read
Highlights: Gamba Osaka 0-2 Guangzhou
AFC Champions League
Feb 24, 2015
Read
Covic: AFC Trophy great for Australian football
Western Sydney Wanderers
Nov 4, 2014
Read
Forlan scores first goal for Cezero Osaka
AFC Champions League
Mar 18, 2014
Read
Lee Dong-Gook hits a stunner
AFC Champions League
Mar 12, 2014
Read