Mix 'Jesus' Diskerud winner puts Ulsan Hyundai in AFC Champions League knockouts

Those who have followed Mix Diskerud's career closely are unlikely to say the 28-year-old was ever the walk-on-water type, much less to go as far as calling him a saviour.

However, the coach of Diskerud's Ulsan Hyundai team, Kim Do-hoon, credited the player who has been nicknamed "Jesus" in the K-League with divine intervention after the one-time U.S. international scored a cheeky winner in their Asian Champions League match against Sydney FC on Tuesday.

In the AFC Champions League Ulsan Hyundai downs Sydney FC 1-0 thanks to a very nice 60th minute back-heel goal from American mid Mix Diskerud. Ulsan Hyundai are heading to the knockout stages after clinching Group H. Check out this goal from @MixDiskerud pic.twitter.com/Br6hPbrEKf — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) May 7, 2019

Diskerud's neat back-heel goal secured a 1-0 win over Sydney FC and helped the South Korean side book their spot in the round of 16 of the continental competition after sealing top spot in Group H with one round of matches remaining.

The former New York City FC player, on loan to Ulsan from Diskerud's parent club Manchester City, gained his nickname in South Korea due to his long hair and beard.

"At that moment every spectator and player was shocked for a few seconds when they realised he had scored that goal," said Kim. "I was really pleased with this fantastic goal today. I think Jesus Christ saved our team today. It was a fantastic night and a fantastic game for Ulsan."

The goal must come as sweet relief and a bit of salvation for Diskerud, who has bounced around on loan spells since leaving NYCFC in 2017, where he was voted the most overrated player by his peers in ESPN's player poll in 2016.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.