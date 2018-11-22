Mix 'Jesus' Diskerud winner puts Ulsan Hyundai in AFC Champions League knockouts

Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Mix Diskerud, right, celebrates after scoring a goal for Ulsan Hyundai in the Asian Champions League.

'Jesus' Diskerud turns water to wine in AFC Champions League

AFC Champions League ESPN
Read
Shin Man Gil holds the name card of Johor Darul Ta'zim

JDT leading the way for Malaysia in Asia

Johor Darul Ta'zim John Duerden
Read
Carlos Tevez upset at Shanghai Shenhua

Tevez departs China under a cloud

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Phil Younghusband, Philippines, 2015

Five 2018 wishes for Philippines football

Philippines Michael Church
Read
JDT win 2017 Malaysia Cup final

Five Malaysian football wishes for 2018

Malaysia Dez Corkhill
Read

Chappuis denies rumours of move to JDT

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Lee Dong-Gook for Jeonbuk in 2016 ACL

Prem flop Lee dreams of 2018 World Cup

South Korea John Duerden
Read
Gao Lin

Gao, Zheng at heart of Guangzhou glory

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Omar Khribin of Al Hilal and Syria

Khribin is Syria talisman vs. Socceroos

AFC World Cup playoff John Duerden
Read
Andre Villas-Boas of Shanghai SIPG

Villas-Boas at 40, chasing Asian glory

China Jason Dasey
Read
CSL celeb Paulinho 170519

Paulinho's Barcelona move a boost for China

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
Teerasil celebrates ACL goal for Muang Thong v Kawasaki

Muang Thong blow lead against Kawasaki

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
Nichols woe WSW vs SIPG

Australia's failure in the Champions League

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Teerasil Dangda scores in ACL for Muang Thong

Muang Thong have nothing to fear

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
Jermaine Pennant coming on as sub for Bury in 2017

Memories of Pennant as Tampines crash out

AFC Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Thomas Broich and Chanathip in ACL

EXCLUSIVE: Broich eyes Thai swansong

A-League Jason Dasey
Read
Teerasil Dangda scores in ACL for Muang Thong

Giant-killing Muang Thong strike again

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
Malaysian coach B. Sathianathan

Ex-Malaysia boss back in saddle at Felda Utd

AFC Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Xisco scores for Muang Thong United in ACL

Newcastle flop Xisco finds Asian redemption

AFC Champions League Jason Dasey
Read
Oscar and Hulk celebrate for Shanghai SIPG

Hulk, Oscar underline SIPG depth

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Mix 'Jesus' Diskerud winner puts Ulsan Hyundai in AFC Champions League knockouts

Those who have followed Mix Diskerud's career closely are unlikely to say the 28-year-old was ever the walk-on-water type, much less to go as far as calling him a saviour.

However, the coach of Diskerud's Ulsan Hyundai team, Kim Do-hoon, credited the player who has been nicknamed "Jesus" in the K-League with divine intervention after the one-time U.S. international scored a cheeky winner in their Asian Champions League match against Sydney FC on Tuesday.

Diskerud's neat back-heel goal secured a 1-0 win over Sydney FC and helped the South Korean side book their spot in the round of 16 of the continental competition after sealing top spot in Group H with one round of matches remaining.

The former New York City FC player, on loan to Ulsan from Diskerud's parent club Manchester City, gained his nickname in South Korea due to his long hair and beard.

"At that moment every spectator and player was shocked for a few seconds when they realised he had scored that goal," said Kim. "I was really pleased with this fantastic goal today. I think Jesus Christ saved our team today. It was a fantastic night and a fantastic game for Ulsan."

The goal must come as sweet relief and a bit of salvation for Diskerud, who has bounced around on loan spells since leaving NYCFC in 2017, where he was voted the most overrated player by his peers in ESPN's player poll in 2016.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.