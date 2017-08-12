Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: 'Power lies within us' to change fortunes

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Bournemouth's Howe calm amid poor start

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Read

Howe: Important for Bournemouth not to panic

English Premier League
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
15 Swansea 0 1 1 1
16 Bournemouth 0 0 2 0
17 Newcastle 0 0 2 0
View Full Table »

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
WatfordWatford
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Howe hopes for more Bournemouth deals

English Premier League
Read

West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pulis credits West Brom's patience vs. Bournemouth

English Premier League
Read
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Howe: Bournemouth can achieve special things

English Premier League
Read

ESPN FC's predicted table and writers' picks

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Portsmouth fan dies after preseason friendly

Portsmouth ESPN staff
Read

Arter agrees to new Bournemouth deal

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Read

Defoe's deal is a home run... for him

Bournemouth Richard Jolly
Read
TBD

Bournemouth sign Blackburn's Mahoney

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Newcastle, Bournemouth eye Holtby - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Bournemouth sign Ake for club-record fee

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Defoe signals greater ambitions for Bournemouth

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: 'Power lies within us' to change fortunes

With two losses to start their Premier League campaign, Eddie Howe stresses that the Cherries must keep a level head.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not about to hit the panic button after his side's winless start to the season.

The Cherries head to Birmingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night having failed to pick up a point -- or even score a goal -- in their opening two Premier League matches.

With tough games ahead -- first the visit of Manchester City and then a trip to Arsenal -- Howe admitted a little concern as to why his players have not been able to produce at the required level yet, but he is confident they will hit their stride soon.

"We have had similar starts in the last two years. Certainly the difference this year is that the performances haven't quite been where we want them to be," Howe said at a news conference.

"At this stage of the season, that sets I wouldn't say alarm bells [ringing], but it sets a little bit different of mentality.

"You are a bit concerned as to why the team hasn't functioned as it can do, a little bit below its potential, so we have some work to do to make sure we get back up to those high levels.

"I am confident we can, and if we had done in those two games, then I think the results would have been different, so certainly the power lies within us."

Bournemouth have yet to score a goal in their two opening Premier League defeats.

Like many other managers, Howe will rotate his team for the Carabao Cup tie.

England forward Jermain Defoe, though, is set for a first start since his summer move from Sunderland, having come off the bench against both West Brom and Watford.

Howe rejected suggestions the 34-year-old was already getting frustrated at a lack of game-time.

"Jermain fully understands why he hasn't [started]," the Bournemouth boss added. "He was late back after the international stuff he had in the summer, and he also tweaked his groin slightly in the Valencia [pre-season] game.

"We are trying to manage the pain and make sure he is fit enough to play when we think he is ready.

"We have to make sure we don't risk re-injury with him if we push him too soon."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.