Simon Francis gets three-game ban as Bournemouth appeal denied

Simon Francis was sent off in Bournemouth's draw against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension after the Football Association rejected the club's appeal against his sending off in Tuesday night's match with Arsenal.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries lodged an appeal in the hope to get the ruling overturned.

English Premier League: Simon Francis red card (82') Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal

However, the FA confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening the appeal had been unsuccessful, meaning Francis must sit out the FA Cup third-round tie against Millwall followed by league games against Hull and then Watford.

"Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," a statement from the FA read.

"The Bournemouth defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Arsenal on Tuesday 3 January 2017."