Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
0
0
LIVE 4'
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Francis gets 3-game ban as appeal denied

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Bournemouth appeal Francis red card

AFC Bournemouth ESPN staff
Howe gaffes undo Daniels, Fraser excellence

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Wenger: This was a mental test for us

English Premier League
Howe: You have to praise Arsenal

English Premier League
Cherries' Howe: Red card decision 'harsh'

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Wenger: Arsenal's rest 'too big a handicap'

English Premier League Mattias Karen
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Wenger: We refused to lose the game

English Premier League
Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?

ESPN FC TV
Howe: Fate conspired against us

English Premier League
Arsenal lucky to escape at Bournemouth

The Match Iain Macintosh
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
ArsenalArsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first

Premier League Highlights
 By PA Sport
Simon Francis gets three-game ban as Bournemouth appeal denied

Simon Francis was sent off in Bournemouth's draw against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension after the Football Association rejected the club's appeal against his sending off in Tuesday night's match with Arsenal.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries lodged an appeal in the hope to get the ruling overturned.

English Premier League: Simon Francis red card (82') Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal

However, the FA confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening the appeal had been unsuccessful, meaning Francis must sit out the FA Cup third-round tie against Millwall followed by league games against Hull and then Watford.

"Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," a statement from the FA read.

"The Bournemouth defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Arsenal on Tuesday 3 January 2017."

