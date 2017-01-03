Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bournemouth appeal Simon Francis sending off against Arsenal

Eddie Howe remains positive on his team's draw with Arsenal, and credits Arsenal for their remarkable turnaround.
Eddie Howe shows his exasperation at drawing with Arsenal after leading 3-0 by the 50' mark.
Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.

Bournemouth have appealed the red card shown to Simon Francis during the 3-3 draw against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Francis, 31, is set to miss the fixtures against Millwall in the FA Cup and Hull City and Watford in the Premier League.

The defender, who has been ever-present for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, was dismissed for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey after 82 minutes with the game finely poised at 3-2.

The Gunners used their man advantage to salvage a point, after recovering from three goals behind with just over 30 minutes to play.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said postgame that the red card was harsh, but didn't blame the sending off on the Cherries' failure to win the game.

"The red card definitely didn't help; whether it was the defining factor I'm not sure," Howe said in his news conference.

"I don't think it was a red card in my opinion," he added. "I think it's probably a foul but I don't think he's lifted his studs in a dangerous way, so I think it's a harsh decision."

The outcome of the appeal will be announced before the end of the week.

