Eddie Howe: Red card decision 'harsh' on Bournemouth in draw

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Cherries' Howe: Red card decision 'harsh'

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Read

Wenger: Arsenal's rest 'too big a handicap'

English Premier League Mattias Karen
Read

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wenger: We refused to lose the game

English Premier League
Read

Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Howe: Fate conspired against us

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal lucky to escape disaster at Bournemouth

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
ArsenalArsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth strike first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Stanislas tries Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

Afobe pulls out of ANC to focus on Bournemouth

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Howe: We were finally clinical

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Eddie Howe: Red card decision 'harsh' on Bournemouth in draw

Eddie Howe shows his exasperation at drawing with Arsenal after leading 3-0 by the 50' mark.
Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.
Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.

Bounemouth coach Eddie Howe insisted his captain Simon Francis should not have sent off with the Cherries clinging to a lead against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Francis was given his marching orders after 82 minutes for a scything tackle from behind on Aaron Ramsey, and Arsenal used the advantage to secure a 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Howe said he believed the decision was a harsh one but said it wasn't fully to blame for Bournemouth dropping two points after enjoying a three-goal lead.

"The red card definitely didn't help; whether it was the defining factor I'm not sure," Howe said in his news conference.

AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
ArsenalArsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"I was really pleased and proud of the players, the effort they gave today was exceptional. And you have to praise Arsenal for how they came back today.

"I don't think it was a red card in my opinion. I think it's probably a foul but I don't think he's lifted his studs in a dangerous way, so I think it's a harsh decision.

"The draw is a real shame because the players gave absolutely everything today. They should be congratulating each other, but are obviously frustrated too.

"Ultimately we have to acknowledge what is a big point for the team."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.