Eddie Howe: Red card decision 'harsh' on Bournemouth in draw

Eddie Howe shows his exasperation at drawing with Arsenal after leading 3-0 by the 50' mark.

Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.

Bounemouth coach Eddie Howe insisted his captain Simon Francis should not have sent off with the Cherries clinging to a lead against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Francis was given his marching orders after 82 minutes for a scything tackle from behind on Aaron Ramsey, and Arsenal used the advantage to secure a 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Howe said he believed the decision was a harsh one but said it wasn't fully to blame for Bournemouth dropping two points after enjoying a three-goal lead.

"The red card definitely didn't help; whether it was the defining factor I'm not sure," Howe said in his news conference.

"I was really pleased and proud of the players, the effort they gave today was exceptional. And you have to praise Arsenal for how they came back today.

"I don't think it was a red card in my opinion. I think it's probably a foul but I don't think he's lifted his studs in a dangerous way, so I think it's a harsh decision.

"The draw is a real shame because the players gave absolutely everything today. They should be congratulating each other, but are obviously frustrated too.

"Ultimately we have to acknowledge what is a big point for the team."