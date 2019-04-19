Previous
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Craig Goodwin

Adelaide United narrowly avoid lightning strike at training

Adelaide United AAP
Kevin Muscat and Keisuke Honda

A-League Review: The chess match and the game of chicken

Australian A-League Ante Jukic
Halloran the hero with extra time winner

Australian A-League
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
0
AET
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
3
5
FT
Adelaide clinch important three points over Victory

Australian A-League
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
1
0
FT
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Phoenix hold fourth spot despite loss to Adelaide

Australian A-League
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
1
FT
Ken Ilso

Adelaide import Ilso suspended after positive cocaine test

Adelaide United AAP
Marco Kurz and Kevin Muscat

Marco Kurz, Kevin Muscat and the save that sealed their fates

Australian A-League Ante Jukic
Marco Kurz

Kurz, Adelaide set to part ways at season's end

Adelaide United AAP
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Perth GloryPerth Glory
0
2
FT
Marco Kurz

Kurz in dark over his Adelaide United future

Adelaide United AAP
Sydney FCSydney FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
0
FT
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
1
1
FT
Ben Halloran scored in the 119th minute of Adelaide's elimination final clash with Melbourne City to send United into next week's semi-final against Perth.
Melbourne Victory have progressed to the A-League's final four after a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Adelaide United players have narrowly avoided being struck by lightning which has damaged the A-League club's home ground.

United's squad was jogging a warm-up lap on Tuesday at their Hindmarsh base when lightning hit, damaging signage at the stadium.

Players ran to seek shelter with star winger Craig Goodwin admitting the lightning strike rattled the group.

"Lightning struck right above us ... it was a little bit frightening, to be honest," Goodwin said. "But we're all good, everyone just ran inside.

"It was probably the closest any one of us has been to a lightning strike, so it was pretty loud; literally right above us."

- ESPN's A-League Team of the Year
- Jukic: A glimpse at Australian football's potential

Adelaide's players returned to the ground when the lightning storm passed, training though heavy rain as they continue preparing for Friday night's A-League semifinal at Perth Glory.

"For most us it was a recovery session ... we got out of it what we wanted and the weather conditions haven't affected us too much," Goodwin said.

The Reds will meet competition favourites Perth with just four days rest after their taxing 1-0 win over Melbourne City on Sunday, when Ben Halloran scored the winner with just 90 seconds remaining in extra-time.

The Glory will have had an 11-day break come game day after earning the first weekend of finals off by finishing top and claiming the Premiers Plate.

Goodwin said Adelaide players couldn't afford to dwell on their brief break or their gruelling elimination final.

"The thing we have got to focus on is not using the 120 minutes [against City] as any type of excuse for this game," he said.

Craig Goodwin
Craig Goodwin admitted that the Adelaide United squad got a good scare from a lightning strike on Tuesday.

"It's a short turnaround, we know that.

"But we have the time, we're fit enough from this season and pre-season to go out against Perth on Friday and play as we always do.

"We are very confident.

"Obviously we know that Perth finished top this year and they have got a great side and a great coach, and it's going to be a tough game.

"They're going to be the favourites but on our day we can beat anyone."

