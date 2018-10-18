Marco Kurz buoyant despite 'question marks' looming over Adelaide United ahead of FFA Cup final

Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets battled out a 1-1 draw at Coopers Stadium after Craig Goodwin cancelled out Ronald Vargas' 52nd minute opener. A superb Eric Bautheac free kick was enough for Brisbane Roar to take all three points in a closely contested match with Adelaide United.

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz says he has many questions to answer while embracing the underdog tag for Tuesday night's FFA Cup final against Sydney FC.

Kurz will delay fitness calls on injured striker Baba Diawara (knee) and German recruit Mirko Boland (hip) until after training on Monday night.

Attacker George Blackwood is already out of the cup final in Adelaide because of a broken collarbone but winger Nikola Mileusnic is available after missing the opening two A-League rounds because of a foot injury.

"We have a lot of question marks," Kurz told reporters on Monday. "[But] for sure, we will have players who are a strong squad.

"We are ready for a big fight and we want the trophy. It's up to the players who are available, I trust and I know they fight for every inch."

Kurz said powerhouses Sydney FC were deserved favourites to win consecutive cups -- they downed Adelaide in extra-time in last year's final.

"For us, the next step in our improvement is to win the trophy," he said. "They are the favourites, with their experience, they have played a lot of finals, they have won a lot of trophies.

"On this day they are a step in front of us.

"We can beat them. But we have to do a great job and each player must find his best performance."

Sydney FC have lost prized signing Siem de Jong to a hamstring injury suffered in their A-League game on Saturday night.

Kurz's Adelaide played on Friday night, giving them an extra day's rest before the final, but the German-born manager dismissed any advantage.