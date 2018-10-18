Isaias' citizenship status key to Adelaide United's injury crisis

Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets battled out a 1-1 draw at Coopers Stadium after Craig Goodwin cancelled out Ronald Vargas' 52nd minute opener. A superb Eric Bautheac free kick was enough for Brisbane Roar to take all three points in a closely contested match with Adelaide United.

A citizenship ceremony may decide if Adelaide United dive into the transfer pool to solve an injury-cursed A-League attack.

United's Spanish captain Isaias has been waiting for months after passing an Australian citizenship test last winter.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who moved from Spain to Adelaide in 2013, had hoped his citizenship would be finalised before the A-League season started two weeks ago.

That would have allowed Isaias to move from foreign to local status, freeing up a spot in the Reds' squad for another import.

But Isaias is still waiting for confirmation of his citizenship.

"I still don't know," he told reporters on Monday. "I am hoping to get the good news soon."

Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said the citizenship of Isaias was one of three factors in deciding whether to seek another striker in the wake of injuries to attackers George Blackwood (broken collarbone) and Baba Diawara (knee).