Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Marco Kurz

Question marks loom over Adelaide United - Kurz

Adelaide United AAP
Alex Wilkinson and Isaias

Isaias' citizenship status key to Reds injury crisis

Adelaide United AAP
Marco Kurz

Injury-hit Adelaide still up for FFA Cup final 'fight'

Adelaide United AAP
Adelaide United 1-1 Newcastle Jets: Reds rescue point

Highlights
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
1
1
FT
Game Details
Mirko Boland

Boland set to miss Adelaide's clash with Newcastle

Adelaide United AAP
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Sydney FCSydney FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Ken Ilso played in Malaysia before joining Adelaide United.

Ilso will bring us goals - Adelaide coach

Adelaide United AAP
Bentleigh Greens celebrate

Bentleigh, Adelaide into FFA Cup semis

Australian A-League AAP
Roly Bonevacia

Adelaide, WSW book FFA Cup quarterfinal spots

Australian A-League AAP
Redlands United celebrate

Adelaide returns to the scene of famous upset

Adelaide United AAP
Danny De Silva

FFA Cup: Sydney FC, Adelaide United progress

FFA Cup AAP
Scott Galloway

Adelaide United sign free agent Galloway

Adelaide United AAP
Craig Goodwin

Goodwin returns to Adelaide United

Adelaide United AAP
Johan Absalonsen celebrates his late winner against Brisbane.

Absalonsen returns to Sonderjyske

Transfers AAP
Michael Jakobsen has left Melbourne City to join Adelaide United.

Jakobsen swaps Melbourne City for Adelaide United

Transfers AAP
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Adelaide United celebrate Daniel Adlung's second goal.

Adelaide United eager for derby victory

Australian A-League AAP
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
3
FT
Game Details
Sydney FCSydney FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Isaias' citizenship status key to Adelaide United's injury crisis

Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets battled out a 1-1 draw at Coopers Stadium after Craig Goodwin cancelled out Ronald Vargas' 52nd minute opener.
A superb Eric Bautheac free kick was enough for Brisbane Roar to take all three points in a closely contested match with Adelaide United.

A citizenship ceremony may decide if Adelaide United dive into the transfer pool to solve an injury-cursed A-League attack.

United's Spanish captain Isaias has been waiting for months after passing an Australian citizenship test last winter.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who moved from Spain to Adelaide in 2013, had hoped his citizenship would be finalised before the A-League season started two weeks ago.

That would have allowed Isaias to move from foreign to local status, freeing up a spot in the Reds' squad for another import.

But Isaias is still waiting for confirmation of his citizenship.

"I still don't know," he told reporters on Monday. "I am hoping to get the good news soon."

Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said the citizenship of Isaias was one of three factors in deciding whether to seek another striker in the wake of injuries to attackers George Blackwood (broken collarbone) and Baba Diawara (knee).

"Isa is a Spanish guy, not Australian -- we wait for the ceremony," Kurz told reporters on Monday.

"The next [factor] is, how big is the injury for Baba?

"And then we don't know if we can sign any player. You need, for a good new foreign player, money.

"[That's] three points. I cannot give you the answer."

