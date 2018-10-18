Previous
Marco Kurz

Injury-hit Adelaide still up for FFA Cup final 'fight'

Adelaide United AAP
Read

Adelaide United 1-1 Newcastle Jets: Reds rescue point

Highlights
Read
Mirko Boland

Boland set to miss Adelaide's clash with Newcastle

Adelaide United AAP
Read
Ken Ilso played in Malaysia before joining Adelaide United.

Ilso will bring us goals - Adelaide coach

Adelaide United AAP
Read
Bentleigh Greens celebrate

Bentleigh, Adelaide into FFA Cup semis

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Roly Bonevacia

Adelaide, WSW book FFA Cup quarterfinal spots

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Redlands United celebrate

Adelaide returns to the scene of famous upset

Adelaide United AAP
Read
Danny De Silva

FFA Cup: Sydney FC, Adelaide United progress

FFA Cup AAP
Read
Scott Galloway

Adelaide United sign free agent Galloway

Adelaide United AAP
Read
Craig Goodwin

Goodwin returns to Adelaide United

Adelaide United AAP
Read
Johan Absalonsen celebrates his late winner against Brisbane.

Absalonsen returns to Sonderjyske

Transfers AAP
Read
Michael Jakobsen has left Melbourne City to join Adelaide United.

Jakobsen swaps Melbourne City for Adelaide United

Transfers AAP
Read
Adelaide United celebrate Daniel Adlung's second goal.

Adelaide United eager for derby victory

Australian A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Injury-hit Adelaide United still 'ready to fight' Sydney FC in Tuesday's FFA Cup final

Adelaide United and the Newcastle Jets battled out a 1-1 draw at Coopers Stadium after Craig Goodwin cancelled out Ronald Vargas' 52nd minute opener.
Adelaide United held the reigning premiers to a 1-1 draw at Cooper Stadium. Marquee signing Adam Le Fondre scoring his first goal under the Sydney FC club.

They're injury hit and without that winning feeling but Adelaide coach Marco Kurz insists Tuesday's FFA Cup final against Sydney will bring out the best in his side.

United will be missing strike pair George Blackwood (collarbone) and Baba Diawara (knee) after both went down in Friday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

The Hindmarsh Stadium clash will reunite the sides that drew 1-1 in last weekend's opening A-League round and straight-talking Kurz has seen enough, despite the setbacks, to enter the match with confidence.

"I'm not frustrated because we played a good game against Sydney and [on Friday] also the intensity was good," he said.

"I'm happy with the intensity, the performance and heart from the boys ... on Tuesday it's a final, both teams will be prepared and hungry for the trophy.

"We'll find a strong line up for Tuesday and we are ready for the fight for the cup."

It will be the second of three games inside six days for Steve Corica's Sydney outfit, who beat Western Sydney 2-0 amid more video assistant referee drama on Saturday.

Marquee Siem De Jong (hamstring) is also unlikely to play after lasting just 20 minutes in the win, which was overshadowed by Wanderers coach Markus Babbel's red card for theatrically opposing the decision to overturn a goal.

Remonstrating with the fourth official, Babbel threw his jacket, kicked at on-field signage and gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was marched to the SCG grandstand, later apologising for his behaviour but adamant the offside ruling was incorrect.

It meant the controversial review system again stole the thunder after three games were marred by head-scratching decisions former Socceroos striker Archie Thompson said was ruining the game.

Melbourne City were left seething when both the on-field and video referees dismissed their pleas for a penalty in the 75th minute on the Central Coast.

A Dario Vidosic goal soon after at least secured a 1-1 draw and saw them set an A-League record with a 17th consecutive away game goal.

But coach Warren Joyce was hardly celebrating the feat, left to lament a string of missed opportunities that denied them the full three points.

