Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Chiapas
América
2
0
FT
Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic

Adelaide's Galekovic out for a month

A-League AAP
Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic

Galekovic injury compounds Reds woes

A-League AAP
Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Henrique

Henrique on the cusp of joining Chiangrai

Transfers AAP
Wellington celebrate Roy Krishna's goal.

FFA reject Phoenix's heatstroke claims

A-League AAP
Read

Adelaide United 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola leaves Adelaide United

A-League AAP
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola linked with move to Murcia

Adelaide United AAP
Sydney FCSydney FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
0
FT
Robbie Kruse

Socceroos Kruse, Holland move to China

A-League AAP
Adelaide chairman Greg Griffin

Griffin slams FFA over Asian import quota

A-League AAP
Adelaide United's James Holland

James Holland's move to China on hold

A-League AAP
Amor confirms Holland A-League exit

A-League AAP
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor denies Melbourne City link

A-League AAP
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
By AAP
Adelaide United's Eugene Galekovic out for a month through injury

Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic
Veteran Eugene Galekovic's injury has turned Adelaide United's season from bad to worse.

Adelaide United captain Eugene Galekovic will miss about four weeks because of a rare shoulder injury.

Galekovic was forced from the field during the Reds' A-League loss to the Central Coast Mariners last Sunday but the exact nature of his injury is puzzling Reds medicos.

Scans revealed an ailment previously unseen by Adelaide's doctor and physiotherapist, a club spokesman says, adding it isn't a simple muscle tear.

The injury to Galekovic's right shoulder is the latest misfortune to hit the struggling defending champions, who are last on the A-League ladder with just two wins.

Galekovic will miss Adelaide's initial games in the Asian Champions League (ACL) -- their Asian campaign starts on Feb. 22 with a home fixture against Gamba Osaka.

But the Reds have bolstered their squad with the signing of South Korean international Kim Jae-sung.

And Senegalese forward Baba Diawara is awaiting final approval of a work visa to join the club, and Eli attacker Babalj has also been signed by the Reds for the rest of the domestic season and the Asian campaign.

The signings follow Adelaide's three new recruits -- fringe Socceroo James Holland, Spaniard Sergi Guardiola and striker Henrique -- all leaving the club midseason.

South Korean Kim is a 33-year-old midfielder who represented his country at the 2010 World Cup.

Kim played mostly for Korean powerhouses Pohang Steelers but recently had a stint on loan at Jeju United -- one of Adelaide's group opponents in the looming ACL.

"One of the main reasons for joining Adelaide was to get to play in the champions league with this club," Kim told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're in the same group as my old club ... so it's going to be weird, it's going to be a different experience.

"But no matter which club I play for, I'm out there to win."

