Eugene Galekovic injury compounds Adelaide United's A-League woes

Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic

Galekovic injury compounds Reds woes

A-League AAP
Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Henrique

Henrique on the cusp of joining Chiangrai

Transfers AAP
Wellington celebrate Roy Krishna's goal.

FFA reject Phoenix's heatstroke claims

A-League AAP
Adelaide United 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola leaves Adelaide United

A-League AAP
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola linked with move to Murcia

Adelaide United AAP
Sydney FCSydney FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
0
FT
Game Details
Robbie Kruse

Socceroos Kruse, Holland move to China

A-League AAP
Adelaide chairman Greg Griffin

Griffin slams FFA over Asian import quota

A-League AAP
Adelaide United's James Holland

James Holland's move to China on hold

A-League AAP
Amor confirms Holland A-League exit

A-League AAP
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor denies Melbourne City link

A-League AAP
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Game Details
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor happier with Adelaide defence

A-League AAP
By AAP
Eugene Galekovic injury compounds Adelaide United's A-League woes

Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic
Veteran Eugene Galekovic's injury has turned Adelaide United's season from bad to worse.

Adelaide United's torrid A-League title defence has taken another turn for the worse, with goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Reds skipper was forced off the pitch 30 minutes into Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Central Coast Mariners in Canberra after suffering a suspected torn lateral muscle in his shoulder.

That diagnosis would only compound the woes of Guillermo Amor's underperforming champions, who are now last by five points and about to embark on a gruelling Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign.

After upcoming home clashes with Perth Glory and the Newcastle Jets, Adelaide will host their first ACL group game before visiting Melbourne Victory three days later, flying to China to face Jiangsu Suning then returning to Sydney to play the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Sunday gave the Reds an unwelcome preview of what a match is like without Galekovic's composed presence in goal.

His replacement John Hall conceded the opener within six minutes of his introduction, caught off his line in a panicked bid to thwart speedy Mariners winger Trent Buhagiar.

Hall blocked the first effort but was too late to atone for the costly error when Connor Pain lifted a speculative ball to Fabio Ferreira, who pounced and whipped home at his near post.

Kwabena Appiah netted the hosts' second before 19-year-old Jordan O'Doherty's superb finish handed Adelaide an injury-time consolation goal.

Regardless, the result marked United's ninth successive winless away match in a campaign that has yielded 11 points from 18 games.

They host Perth on Friday without Spanish playmaker Isaias, who accrued his eighth yellow card of the season during the Mariners loss.

