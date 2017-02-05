Henrique moves to Chiang Rai in Thailand from Adelaide United

Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 16/5 
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
2:30 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Hull City
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3:15 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 4/1  Away: 12/1 
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Burkina Faso
Ghana
7:00 PM UTC
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Home: 12/1  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/4 
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Next
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Henrique

Henrique on the cusp of joining Chiangrai

Transfers AAP
Wellington celebrate Roy Krishna's goal.

FFA reject Phoenix's heatstroke claims

A-League AAP
Adelaide United 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola leaves Adelaide United

A-League AAP
Sergi Guardiola

Sergi Guardiola linked with move to Murcia

Adelaide United AAP
Sydney FCSydney FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
0
FT
Robbie Kruse

Socceroos Kruse, Holland move to China

A-League AAP
Adelaide chairman Greg Griffin

Griffin slams FFA over Asian import quota

A-League AAP
Adelaide United's James Holland

James Holland's move to China on hold

A-League AAP
Amor confirms Holland A-League exit

A-League AAP
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor denies Melbourne City link

A-League AAP
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Shane Smeltz

Ins and Outs: Smeltz set for Phoenix return

A-League ESPN staff
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor happier with Adelaide defence

A-League AAP
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Adriana Jones

Newcastle look to continue Adelaide misery

W-League ESPN staff
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
4
FT
 By Paul Murphy
Henrique moves to Chiang Rai in Thailand from Adelaide United

Henrique
Henrique, left, will be keen to prove himself to Southeast Asian fans after flopping at Negeri Sembilan last year.

Former Brisbane Roar winger Henrique Silva is following in the footsteps of Mark Bridge by leaving the A-League for big spending Chiang Rai United in Thailand.

It will be a second foray into Asia for the 31-year-old, who had an unsuccessful stint with Malaysian second division club, Negeri Sembilan, last year.

And the Brazilian-born Silva, a naturalised Australian, should feel right at home. He joins a team led by Brazil's former Buriram United head coach Alexandre Gama and four other Brazilian players in the squad.

Henrique had seven successful seasons in Brisbane between 2009 and 2016. He signed a one-year deal with Adelaide United last August, but the lure of a place with one of the Thai League's most ambitious clubs sees him on the move again.

It was an unfortunate injury to Aussie Bridge that opened up an extra spot for a foreign attacker. And Gama will be hoping that Henrique can fill the gap with goals and creativity, as he builds a squad he hopes will challenge for a place in the top five at the very least.

Henrique certainly brings with him a winning record, having helped Brisbane Roar to three A League championships, but will have something to prove to Southeast Asian fans after flopping in Malaysia last year. He scored only one goal in 11 league appearances after arriving mid-season, as Negeri failed to achieve promotion.

ต้องไม่พลาด!!! แฟนคลับกว่างโซ้งมหาภัย พรุ่งนี้เรามีนัดกันกับงาน GRAND OPENING ในวันเสาร์ที่ 4 ก.พ.นี้ ที่สนาม ยูไนเต็ดสเตเดียม ภายในงานท่านจะพบกับกิจกรรม เปิดตัวนักเตะ พร้อมชุดแข่งฤดูกาล 2017 และ MEET & GREET กับนักเตะแบบใกล้ชิด นำโดย ตั้ม ธนบูรณ์,นิว ฐิติพันธ์ ฯลฯ พิเศษสุดๆ สำหรับผู้ที่มาลงทะเบียนเข้างานก่อน 16.00 น. รับบัตรเข้าชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอล มุลค่า 50 บาท ฟรีทันที พร้อม รับสิทธิ์ซื้อเสื้อแข่งฤดูกาล2017 ในราคาพิเศษจากราคาปกติ 699 บาท ลดเหลือเพียง 600 บาท (ตั้งแต่เวลา 14.00น. -16.00น. เท่านั้น)พร้อมชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลนัดพิเศษ 2 คู่ เวลา 16.00 น. VIP เชียงราย ยูไนเต็ด พบกับ SINGHA ALL STAR นำโดย ศรราม,เต๋า,มอส และเวลา 18.00 น. พบกับการแข่งขันฟุตบอลนัดพิเศษ กับศึก ดาบี้แมทต์ แดนล้านนา "กว่างโซ้งมหาภัย" เชียงราย ยูไนเต็ด เปิดบ้านต้อนรับการมาเยือน "พยัคฆ์ล้านนา" เชียงใหม่ เอฟซี งานนี้รับประกันคุณภาพความมันส์อย่างแน่นอน #crutd #chiangraiunited #kwangsong #thaileague #grandopening

A photo posted by Chiangrai_United (@chiangrai_united) on

Chiang Rai made the biggest statement of the transfer window by signing Muang Thong United's defensive midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat for a record transfer fee of US$1.5m. They have also brought in several experienced Brazilians, including former Guangzhou R&F striker Rafael Coelho.

Henrique will soon meet a familiar face in Thailand as his former Brisbane Roar captain Matt Smith enters his third season with Bangkok Glass.

"I played five years with him at Brisbane during some great years," Smith told ESPN FC. "He scored some of Brisbane's most famous goals. He is an explosive and skilful player who finishes very well.

"Like all foreign players, it will be interesting to see how he adapts as it is a challenge but, knowing him personally, I feel he will adapt well."

When asked to compare Henrique with the forward he is replacing, Smith saw some similarities in their predatory instincts.

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Thailand's future after winning their record fifth AFF Cup.

"They are quite similar in the respect that they are aware of their positioning and always being in the right areas to score goals," said Smith.

After an active close season in the transfer market, many fancy Chiang Rai to push into the top five, with some even seeing them as dark horses for the title.

While Henrique adds quality and depth to the squad, Smith stressed that making it into the top five would not be easy.

"Henrique is a good player who will add quality to Chang Rai," he said. "Many teams are recruiting well, so the top five is going to be a good challenge."

The capture of Henrique is another reason why all eyes will be on the club from the north when they kick off their Thai League campaign at home to Super Power Samut Prakan on Feb. 11.

