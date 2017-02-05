Henrique moves to Chiang Rai in Thailand from Adelaide United

Henrique, left, will be keen to prove himself to Southeast Asian fans after flopping at Negeri Sembilan last year.

Former Brisbane Roar winger Henrique Silva is following in the footsteps of Mark Bridge by leaving the A-League for big spending Chiang Rai United in Thailand.

It will be a second foray into Asia for the 31-year-old, who had an unsuccessful stint with Malaysian second division club, Negeri Sembilan, last year.

And the Brazilian-born Silva, a naturalised Australian, should feel right at home. He joins a team led by Brazil's former Buriram United head coach Alexandre Gama and four other Brazilian players in the squad.

Henrique had seven successful seasons in Brisbane between 2009 and 2016. He signed a one-year deal with Adelaide United last August, but the lure of a place with one of the Thai League's most ambitious clubs sees him on the move again.

It was an unfortunate injury to Aussie Bridge that opened up an extra spot for a foreign attacker. And Gama will be hoping that Henrique can fill the gap with goals and creativity, as he builds a squad he hopes will challenge for a place in the top five at the very least.

Henrique certainly brings with him a winning record, having helped Brisbane Roar to three A League championships, but will have something to prove to Southeast Asian fans after flopping in Malaysia last year. He scored only one goal in 11 league appearances after arriving mid-season, as Negeri failed to achieve promotion.

Chiang Rai made the biggest statement of the transfer window by signing Muang Thong United's defensive midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat for a record transfer fee of US$1.5m. They have also brought in several experienced Brazilians, including former Guangzhou R&F striker Rafael Coelho.

Henrique will soon meet a familiar face in Thailand as his former Brisbane Roar captain Matt Smith enters his third season with Bangkok Glass.

"I played five years with him at Brisbane during some great years," Smith told ESPN FC. "He scored some of Brisbane's most famous goals. He is an explosive and skilful player who finishes very well.

"Like all foreign players, it will be interesting to see how he adapts as it is a challenge but, knowing him personally, I feel he will adapt well."

When asked to compare Henrique with the forward he is replacing, Smith saw some similarities in their predatory instincts.

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Thailand's future after winning their record fifth AFF Cup.

"They are quite similar in the respect that they are aware of their positioning and always being in the right areas to score goals," said Smith.

After an active close season in the transfer market, many fancy Chiang Rai to push into the top five, with some even seeing them as dark horses for the title.

While Henrique adds quality and depth to the squad, Smith stressed that making it into the top five would not be easy.

"Henrique is a good player who will add quality to Chang Rai," he said. "Many teams are recruiting well, so the top five is going to be a good challenge."

The capture of Henrique is another reason why all eyes will be on the club from the north when they kick off their Thai League campaign at home to Super Power Samut Prakan on Feb. 11.

Paul Murphy has lived in Thailand for nine years, contributing to ESPN FC since 2014. He is a former Daily Express (UK) sub-editor. @PaulMurphyBKK