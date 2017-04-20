AC Milan appoint former Inter scout Massimo Mirabelli as technical director

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Massimo Mirabelli, AC Milan's new technical director, alongside board member David Han prior to the Serie A game against Inter Milan.

Milan appoint Mirabelli as technical director

AC Milan PA Sport
Read
Carlos Bacca complaint

Milan need to sell Bacca to spark new era

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Read

Napoli an option for Deulofeu - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Sacchi: Berlusconi changed Italian game

AC Milan Ben Gladwell
Read

Mourinho gets it right, Conte gets it wrong

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Berlusconi innovated AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Questions remain after Milan takeover

Italian Serie A
Read

Barca targeting Deulofeu return - director

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Milan derby 'provided a great show'

Italian Serie A
Read

Zapata: AC Milan fought back vs. Inter

Italian Serie A
Read

Montella: Milan's draw 'almost unbelievable'

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Zapata steps up in derby draw

Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
Read

Inter 2-2 AC Milan: Goal-line technology rescues Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter 2-2 AC Milan: Goal-line technology rescues Milan

Italian Serie A
Read
InternazionaleInternazionale
AC MilanAC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Optimism abounds in Milan's new era

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Read
Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma contract a priority - Fassone

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Yonghong Li

Milan clubs relying on China to return glory

Serie A James Horncastle
Read

Berlusconi feels 'grief' after AC Milan sale

AC Milan Ben Gladwell
Read

Montella emotional after AC Milan sale

Italian Serie A
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

AC Milan appoint former Inter scout Massimo Mirabelli as technical director

Gab Marcotti reflects on Berlusconi's accomplishments as the club's president with their recent sale to Chinese investors.
AC Milan's Vincenzo Montella admits he found it hard to control his emotions following their 2-2 draw with Inter.
AC Milan's Cristian Zapata admits his side's two late goals will bode well for Europa League qualification.
Vincenzo Montella hails Milan's sale to Chinese investors as a monumental day for the club.
Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes discuss Milan's future after Silvio Berlusconi relinquished control of the club.

AC Milan have appointed Massimo Mirabelli as their new technical director, as the Serie A club's new Chinese owners embark on an ambitious restructuring project at San Siro.

The 47-year-old's last role in football was with Milan's city rivals Inter, for whom he had worked as chief scout since the summer of 2014, following a stint in England with Southampton.

Jeison Murillo, Ivan Perisic, Gabriel Barbosa and Marcelo Brozovic are among the current Nerazzurri players who were scouted by Mirabelli.

His time with Inter ended when he was contracted by the Li Yonghong-led consortium which completed a takeover of Milan from former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi last week.

His appointment was confirmed on Milan's official website on Wednesday afternoon, with the club announcing he would assume the role of sporting director as the Rossoneri look to rebuild following years of underachievement.

Milan are currently sixth in the Serie A table with six games remaining and have not competed in the Champions League since 2014.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.