AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Suso scored five minutes from time to help Milan secure a point at Lazio.

LazioLazio
AC MilanAC Milan
1
1
FT
BolognaBologna
AC MilanAC Milan
0
1
FT
ESPN FC
Vincenzo Montella 'increasingly proud' of AC Milan after Lazio draw

A late equaliser from Suso offset Lucas Biglia's goal from the penalty spot as Milan and Lazio shared the spoils.

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella says he's "increasingly proud" to coach his side after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Lazio on Monday night.

Montella couldn't count on a number of regular starters because of injury and suspension, but his team battled back from a first-half Lucas Biglia penalty to equalise through Suso with just five minutes remaining.

The thrilling fightback comes just days after nine-man Milan amazingly beat Bologna at the Stadio Renato Della`Ara, and the Rossoneri boss told reporters after the match: "I'm much happier with this match than others where we got the same result. I'm increasingly proud to coach these players, who showed an incredible team spirit.

LazioLazio
AC MilanAC Milan
1
1
FT
"Every coach has his own analysis, there are many times where I've said that we played better than the other team and then lost.

"The team used every ounce of energy that we had after Bologna, and we've had better days in terms of quality but this squad has made me emotional because of the effort they put in.

"It was a very difficult game, it wasn't that we got our approach wrong. The whole left flank had never played together, as well as three of the four in the centre. The team is stronger than anything."

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, however, was left to lament his team's missed chances at the Stadio Olimpico on the night.

"There's a lot of regret. This was a game which was there to be won, with 23 shots and we only scored with a penalty," Inzaghi said.

Suso scored five minutes from time to help Milan secure a point at Lazio.
Suso gave AC Milan a hard-fought draw at Lazio on Monday.

"Milan have great players, we couldn't make it 2-0 and Suso equalised at the end.

"It's still a source of pride to see Lazio play like that. We've deserved to win the last two matches at the Olimpico, we got one goal against Chievo and Milan but that doesn't tell the full story.

"We had three [players] on Suso, but we were afraid of fouling him. We gave Suso that half a metre and he was lethal.

"We'll take the draw, we've been unlucky in recent matches at the Olimpico but we could have done more.

"Performances don't always go well, we'll analyse what went wrong and then focus on Empoli.

"It was the same story against Chievo, we're missing six or seven points that we should have had with Chievo, Milan and at Torino.

"The teams around us aren't dropping anything, the other teams win. In another league, with the points we should have had, we'd be fourth if not third.''

Press Association contributed to this report.

