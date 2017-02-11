Alessio Romagnoli latest AC Milan defender sidelined by injury

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
LIVE 90'
Game Details
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
LIVE 90' +2'
Game Details
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli

AC Milan's Romagnoli out with thigh injury

AC Milan ESPN staff
AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.

Chelsea's Pasalic wants Milan deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.

AC Milan won with 8 1/2 men - Montella

AC Milan ESPN staff
Deulofeu saves nine-man Milan

AC Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

Serie A: Juve cruise; nine-man Milan win

Serie A PA Sport
BolognaBologna
AC MilanAC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Bologna 0-1 AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Carlos Bacca complaint

Bacca sorry for angry reaction to sub

AC Milan ESPN staff
Milan need to keep calm

Italian Serie A
Milan can still qualify for Europe - Montella

AC Milan ESPN staff
AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

AC Milan
AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017

AC Milan
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Italian Serie A
Milan poor in Sampdoria defeat

AC Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
AC MilanAC Milan
SampdoriaSampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Luca Antonelli in action for AC Milan in the Coppa Italia game against Juventus.

Antonelli injured in AC Milan training

AC Milan PA Sport
Gianluigi Donnarumma

Is AC Milan's season at risk of collapsing?

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Gianluigi Donnarumma

Raiola coy about Juve interest in Donnarumma

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Donnarumma save vs Juventus

Donnarumma's agent agitates for Juve move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Milan lose Bonaventura, De Sciglio to injury

AC Milan Associated Press
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Alessio Romagnoli latest AC Milan defender sidelined by injury

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli
Alessio Romagnoli has suffered an injury to his right thigh flexor.

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli is set to be sidelined with a thigh injury.

Milan did not reveal how long the 22-year-old would be out, saying only that he "underwent a medical examination that revealed an injury to his right thigh flexor."

The injury is another setback to Milan's back line, which is already without Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria.

Gabriel Paletta will also be suspended for Monday's clash against Lazio, leaving a selection dilemma for coach Vincenzo Montella.

Reports in Italy said youngsters Raul Zucchetti and Matteo Gabbia could be added to the first team for the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

