Alessio Romagnoli latest AC Milan defender sidelined by injury

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli is set to be sidelined with a thigh injury.

Milan did not reveal how long the 22-year-old would be out, saying only that he "underwent a medical examination that revealed an injury to his right thigh flexor."

The injury is another setback to Milan's back line, which is already without Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria.

Gabriel Paletta will also be suspended for Monday's clash against Lazio, leaving a selection dilemma for coach Vincenzo Montella.

Reports in Italy said youngsters Raul Zucchetti and Matteo Gabbia could be added to the first team for the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

